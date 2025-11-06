California gastroenterologist reveals 5 foods to heal gut inflammation and what to avoid: ‘Eat colour, crunch, and…’

Feeling bloated, tired, or just not your best even after eating “healthy”? It could be your gut trying to tell you something. Chronic inflammation in the gut doesn’t just affect digestion - it can sap your energy, slow down metabolism, and weaken immunity over time. The good news? You can heal your gut naturally by being mindful of what you eat. Green leafy and brightly coloured vegetables are great for your gut, according to Dr Manickam.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Fortis gastroenterologist warns about the dangers of frequent late-night dinners: ‘Increases the risk of blood…’

Dr Pal Manickam - a California-based gastroenterologist specialising in preventive gastroenterology, and a popular podcast host and health content creator - has shared his insights on the foods you should include for natural inflammation repair, along with those best avoided. In an Instagram post shared on November 5, the gut health expert explains that chronic gut inflammation can strain the body, leading to bloating, fatigue, and weakened immunity. The key to addressing this, he says, lies in healing your gut naturally with anti-inflammatory foods.

Colour, crunch and culture

Dr Manickam’s mantra for naturally fighting inflammation is simple yet powerful: “Eat colour, crunch, and culture.” By this, he emphasises including a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants, adding crunch through nuts and seeds packed with healthy fats, and incorporating fermented foods that provide live cultures to restore and maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

Leafy greens

Dr Manickam describes green leafy vegetables as "nature's cooling blanket.” He recommends, “Add steamed, sauteed or cooked spinach, kale, moringa, rich in antioxidants to daily meals. It calms gut inflammation and is easy to digest.”

Berries

According to the gastroenterologist, berries are tiny fruits but their healing powers are immense. He highlights that berries like blueberries, strawberries and gooseberries (amla) are packed with antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress and prebiotic fibres that feed your gut microbiome.

Turmeric + black pepper

The gastroenterologist dubs this as the golden duo to combat inflammation. He explains that the curcumin present in turmeric, combined with piperine from black pepper makes for an inflammation-fighting powerhouse that your gut will thank you for. He suggests, “Add a pinch to warm water or your curries.”

Fermented foods

According to Dr Manickam, fermented foods are your gut’s best friends. He explains, “Curd, kefir, sauerkraut restore good bacteria and strengthen gut walls.”

Fatty fish and flaxseeds

Fatty fishes like salmon and seeds like flaxseeds are rich in omega-3s, which act as fuel for repair. Dr Manickam stresses that not only do they reduce gut swelling but also boost cell repair naturally. Omega-3 rich foods are perfect for supporting heart and gut health.

Dr Manickam's guide to heal gut inflammation naturally.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

What to avoid

Dr Manickam advises steering clear of foods that promote inflammation, such as refined oils and fried items, refined flours like maida, and white sugar along with sugary foods and fizzy drinks. He also cautions against late-night meals and frequent snacking, noting that these habits can trigger persistent inflammation - ultimately leading to chronic imbalance, stress, and a range of other health issues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.