Hyderabad ENT surgeon explains why you wake up with blocked nose in the morning: ‘When a person lies down…’

Do you wake up in the morning with a stuffy nose that makes the start of your day very uncomfortable? Then the entire morning feels sluggish, even before it properly begins, as you are left sneezing or constantly reaching out for a hanky to clear it out. To understand this common concern, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Manusrut, consultant ENT, head and neck surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. He confirmed that it is indeed a common issue, but one should see if it's happening frequently. Because if it does, it may indicate an underlying nasal or sinus condition that needs medical attention. If you suffer from nasal congestion, find out how you can reduce risk of morning discomfort. (Picture credit: Freepik)

“Morning nasal congestion can occur due to allergies, nasal dryness, sinusitis, or a deviated nasal septum,” Dr Manusrut named the common causes behind a stuffy nose in the morning.

The ENT surgeon further unveiled how the stuffy nose occurs. “During sleep, mucus tends to accumulate, and when a person lies down, nasal passages swell due to increased blood flow, causing that stuffy feeling on waking,” he said.

This means that as you are sleeping at night, as you are lying flat, the mucus goes into the nasal passage as they swell up. The aftermath includes you feeling the discomfort of a blocked nose in the morning, even if you were fine the night before.

4 common triggers

There are several everyday habits and environmental factors that can trigger morning nose congestion. The ENT surgeon listed out these 4 common triggers:

Exposure to dust mites, pet dander, or mould in the bedroom. Using air conditioners or heaters that dry out the air. Sleeping under a fan. Even reflux or certain sleeping positions can contribute to congestion.

How to get relief from nasal congestion at night?

Here are the steps to reduce the chances of nasal congestion in the morning. (Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT)

As per Dr Manusrut, the solution for nose congestion is to keep the nasal passages clear and moist. Now, to keep the nasal passages moist, you have to address both the environmental and physical factors, ensuring air isn't too dry as well as keeping up with proper nasal hygiene to reduce mucus buildup.

Dr Manusrut recommended these 6 tips:

Use saline nasal sprays or rinse with saltwater before bed and after waking. Maintain good bedroom hygiene; wash bed linens in hot water weekly. Use dust-mite-proof covers, and keep pets away from the sleeping area. A humidifier can help if the air is dry. One should avoid strong room fresheners, and incense sticks can reduce irritation. Steam inhalation for 5–10 minutes in the morning can also help loosen mucus and open nasal passages.

When to see doctor?

But just because this is common doesn't mean it should be ignored. Morning congestion which keeps returning may indicate potential ENT-related issues. Dr Manusrut advised visiting an ENT specialist if the blockage continues for more than two weeks or if it accompanies warning signs like snoring, loss of smell, facial pressure, or frequent sinus headaches.



“Chronic congestion could be due to sinusitis, nasal polyps, or a deviated septum, which may require medical treatment or minor corrective procedures,” he described the possible treatment.

So with timely medical care and treatment, this issue of nasal congestion can be easily managed. It further alleviates breathing discomfort and improves sleep quality.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.