Suffering from nasal allergies? Doctor shares 4 practical tips to manage triggers

Nasal allergies often flare up during the monsoon season due to an increase in airborne allergens. Commonly known as allergic rhinitis, this condition occurs when the immune system overreacts to triggers such as dust, pollen, mold, pet dander, or smoke. Dust, pollen, mold, pet hair, or smoke can lead to nasal allergies.

Explaining the response, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rajan Bhargav, ENT specialist, Regency Hospital, Kanpur said, “This response results in swelling of the nasal passages, causing symptoms such as sneezing, a runny or congested nose, itchy eyes, and postnasal drip. Common triggers include seasonal variations, low air quality, and allergens found indoors.”

Dr. Rajan Bhargav shared a few practical tips to manage nasal allergies:

1. Saline sprays:

Nasal irrigation with saline sprays or a neti pot helps flush out irritants and reduce congestion naturally. This method physically removes allergens like pollen, dust, and mucus from the nasal passages, offering immediate relief from stuffiness and sneezing. Regular use can improve airflow and decrease the severity of allergy symptoms, often reducing reliance on medications. For best results and safety, always use distilled, boiled, or sterile water, and clean your irrigation device thoroughly after each use.

2. Use air purifiers:

To lessen allergy accumulation, use air purifiers, vacuum carpets and upholstery frequently, and wash bedding in hot water once a week. Air purifiers with HEPA filters can trap airborne allergens such as pollen, pet dander, and dust mites, improving indoor air quality. Frequent vacuuming and washing of soft furnishings remove allergens that settle on surfaces and fabrics. Consistent cleaning routines help break the cycle of exposure, reducing allergy flare-ups and promoting a healthier home environment.

Allergy survival essentials: Check out these tips to help minimise effect of allergens on your well-being (Image by Freepik)

3. Shower and change frequently:

To prevent bringing allergens indoors, shower and change after arriving home if pollen or pollution triggers your allergies. Pollen and other outdoor allergens can cling to your skin, hair, and clothing, continuing to cause symptoms even indoors. By showering and changing clothes promptly, you minimise the risk of transferring these particles to your living spaces. This simple habit can make a significant difference during high-pollen seasons or in areas with heavy pollution.

4. Staying hydrated:

Keeping nasal passages moist and reducing irritation can be achieved by using a humidifier and drinking lots of water, particularly during dry weather. Moist air helps soothe irritated nasal tissues and prevents them from drying out, which can worsen allergy symptoms. Staying hydrated supports the body’s natural mucus production, aiding in the removal of allergens from the respiratory tract. Regular use of a humidifier, especially in air-conditioned or heated environments, can make breathing easier and more comfortable for allergy sufferers.

“Even though nasal allergies are prevalent, they don't have to interfere with your day-to-day activities. Most people may effectively manage their symptoms if they combine preventive care, attentive practices, and prompt medical intervention. Being consistent in your approach, identifying triggers, keeping your surroundings clean, and taking proactive measures to support nasal health is necessary,” added Dr. Rajan Bhargav.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.