As you gear up for the warmer weather, it is essential to prepare for possible spikes in allergens and how they can disrupt your overall well-being. This season is notorious for bringing a surge of pollen into the air, triggering allergic reactions in many people and the higher levels of allergens in the air don’t necessarily disappear at night! Allergy survival essentials: Check out these tips to help minimise effect of allergens on your well-being (Image by Freepik)

How allergies affect you?

Did you know that indoor air can be more polluted than outdoor air? One may think that when you are indoors, you are safe from allergies but unfortunately, this is not true and allergies can affect you in various ways, from nasal congestion and sneezing to worsened asthma symptoms and skin flare-ups.

Pollen and other allergens in the air can trigger reactions in susceptible individuals, leading to discomfort in the respiratory system and skin. Eye allergies, characterised by itching, redness and watery discharge, often accompany these symptoms, emphasising the interconnected nature of seasonal allergies.

As we prepare for this year’s hot season—when allergy triggers may increase—it is crucial to take proactive steps to avoid getting caught up in allergies once more. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Theo Jones, Environmental Care Design Engineer at Dyson, highlighted a few tips that can help you minimise the impact of allergens on your well-being and fully enjoy the season ahead -

1. Look for potential triggers in your home: With pollen spores being as small and lightweight as they are, and with the continuous air exchange between the indoor and outdoor environment, it is inevitable that outdoor dust particles such as pollen can be found in the house. Pollen particles can stick to one’s hair, clothes, and even pets and be brought into the home.

2. Be cautious during spring cleaning: Cleaning often entails shaking out rugs, dusting neglected corners and thoroughly vacuuming carpets—all activities that can send allergens airborne. For allergy sufferers, this can turn a routine deep cleaning session into a sneeze-inducing, congestion-filled ordeal. The very tasks meant to refresh and revitalise your home can end up triggering uncomfortable allergic reactions, making it challenging to enjoy the benefits of a clean living space. As a result, you may need to approach cleaning with extra caution and choose methods that minimise allergen dispersion.

Use damp cloths for dusting instead of dry ones. Dry cloths simply redistribute allergens in the air, while damp cloths trap them.

Use vacuum cleaners equipped with HEPA filters. These effectively trap allergens, preventing them from recirculating in the air. Vacuum cleaners that are equipped with fully sealed HEPA filtration systems play a vital role in eliminating allergens from surfaces often overlooked during cleaning routines. Regularly vacuuming mattresses, sofas and cushions can significantly reduce allergen buildup, contributing to a healthier indoor environment for allergy sufferers.

3.Ventilate your home: While considering ventilating your home by opening windows can invite allergens inside, investing in an air purifier can be a strategic move. Air purifiers efficiently eliminate airborne particles and allergens, ensuring a cleaner and healthier indoor environment.

So, as you embrace the beauty of the warmer season, don't let the spectre of allergies deter you. Instead, equip yourself with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate this season with ease, ensuring that each day begins and ends with the restful sleep you deserve.