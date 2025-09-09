Cardiologist reveals what using refined oils does to our heart, body: Triggers obesity, increases risk of heart attack

Refined oil has been used in our households for many years. Per a May 2016 study, dietary factors, particularly edible oils, play an important role in the causation, treatment, management, and prevention of coronary heart disease (CHD). Since cooking oils form an integral part of Indian diets, caution and educating oneself about the cons and benefits of these oils is necessary. Refined oil can raise bad cholesterol, cause chronic inflammation, trigger obesity and diabetes, and more. (Photo by Ashwini Chaudhary(Monty) on Unsplash)

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 8 warning signs of fatty liver: Unexpected weight gain, easy bruising, fatigue

5 ways in which refined oil is causing harm to your heart health

In an Instagram post shared on September 6, Dr Anurag Sharma, a heart specialist and cardiologist, shared 5 ways refined oil harms our body. Sharing the post, the expert wrote, “You may have used refined oils for years…but do you know what it does to your body? This information is for your awareness. Your heart health is invaluable; take steps to protect it.”

Did you know repeated usage of refined oil also triggers obesity and diabetes, due to the presence of high omega-6 and damaged fats? (Adobe Stock/Amazon)

Here are the 5 factors that the cardiologist highlighted in his post:

1. It raises bad cholesterol (LDL), which further clogs our arteries.

2. It causes chronic inflammation, which in turn weakens our heart and the blood vessels.

3. Repeated usage of refined oil also triggers obesity and diabetes, due to the presence of high omega-6 and damaged fats.

4. It leaves chemical residues in our body, which may harm the liver and our gut health.

5. Lastly, refined oil usage increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, and hypertension.

What are the best oils for Indian cooking?

But then what oil should you use in your cooking? In an Instagram post shared on June 15, cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra suggested five oils for Indian cooking, including ghee, coconut oil, mustard oil, sesame oil, and groundnut oil. These oils offer various health benefits, learn more about them here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.