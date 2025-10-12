Doctor says this tropical fruit can ease menstrual cramps: ‘It can reduce both inflammation and swelling’

Menstrual cramps can be intense, often disrupting daily routines and forcing many to rely on painkillers for relief and try various hacks. While medication can help in several cases, natural remedies may offer gentle, effective alternatives for managing period discomfort. One such option could be found in a common tropical fruit: pineapple. This tropical fruit is rich in vitamin C and manganese, which help ease period cramps.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine specialist, revealed that pineapple may help ease menstrual cramps in an Instagram video shared on October 11. He recommends incorporating pineapple as a natural and effective remedy for period pain.

Additionally, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Shobha Gupta - the Medical Director, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Mother's Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi, and the Founder of Mumma's Blessing IVF and Birthing Paradise in Vrindavan - for comments regarding the same.

Do pineapples ease period cramps?

According to Dr Sood, “Pineapples contain bromelain, a natural compound which can reduce both inflammation and swelling, which is often a key contributor to period cramps.” Additionally, he states that pineapples are loaded with vitamin C and manganese, which play an important role in reducing oxidative stress during menstruation.

“Pineapple is rich in bromelain - an enzyme known for its anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxant properties,” explains Dr Gupta. “This enzyme helps reduce uterine contractions and inflammation, which are the main culprits behind menstrual pain. Additionally, its high vitamin C and manganese content supports healthy blood flow and reduces fatigue during periods.”

Apart from easing cramps, Dr Gupta also adds that pineapples can also help combat bloating. Their natural enzymes aid digestion and help flush out excess water, offering a light and refreshing feeling during menstruation.

How and when to consume?

When it comes to timing and quantity, Dr. Gupta recommends moderation. “You can start eating small portions of fresh pineapple two to three days before your period begins and continue through the first two days of your cycle,” she advises. “A few slices a day are sufficient - avoid overconsumption as the fruit is acidic and may irritate the stomach in sensitive individuals.”

Natural relief options

Dr Sood highlights pineapples as a good natural relief option for menstrual cramps, but stresses that it is not a one-size-fits-all. “While every woman's body is unique, and there's no one-size-fits-all for managing period pain,” he explains, adding, “This might not help everyone, but it is a good low-risk option to add, to hopefully calm down the pain.”

As for other natural ways to manage period cramps, Dr Gupta suggests a holistic approach. “Apart from pineapple, bananas, dark chocolate, ginger tea, and foods rich in magnesium and omega-3 fats can be excellent natural choices,” she says. “Staying hydrated, practicing light yoga, and applying a warm compress can further enhance comfort and relaxation.”

“While pineapple isn’t a miracle fix, it’s a simple, natural way to support your body during menstruation. The key is balance - combining wholesome nutrition, hydration, and relaxation can go a long way in making your periods more comfortable and manageable," the gynaecologist adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.