Is it more than just menstrual cramps? 5 signs of endometriosis you can't ignore

The monthly cramps that you experience during periods could be a sign of a more serious condition known as endometriosis. In this chronic disease, tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, leading to severe inflammation. Endometriosis symptoms every woman needs to watch out for—Don’t wait to seek help! (File image)

It can cause intense pain, heavy periods and infertility. Early diagnosis and appropriate management can help prevent complications but early symptoms are often dismissed as ‘normal’ menstrual discomfort.

Studies indicate that it often takes 7 to 10 years for women to receive a proper diagnosis and management. Here are five key warning signs of endometriosis that should not be ignored:

1. Severe pelvic pain -

One of the most common indicators of endometriosis is debilitating pelvic pain. This pain often intensifies during menstruation and can persist throughout the month, disrupting daily activities. It’s important to seek immediate medical help if you suffer from severe pain during menstruation or chronic pelvic pain throughout the month.

In and interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Gawde, Country Medical Director - Pharmaceuticals, South Asia at Bayer, emphasized, “Severe pelvic pain should never be normalised. It can significantly impact a woman’s quality of life and is often an indicator of underlying conditions such as endometriosis. Women experiencing this type of pain must seek medical help for a thorough evaluation and appropriate treatment options.”

Endometriosis affects an estimated 1 in 10 women during their reproductive years.(Shutterstock)

2. Heavy menstrual bleeding –

Heavy menstrual bleeding or menorrhagia, is another symptom of endometriosis. If you require to change sanitary pads frequently during periods or experience, heavy clotting or unexpected bleeding between periods, you must consult your doctor immediately.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Atul Ganatra, (MD DGO, FICOG) at Fortis Hospital in Mumbai and Director at Ganatra Nursing Home and Progeny IVF Centre, said, “Experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding is not just uncomfortable; it can indicate a serious condition such as endometriosis. Women should be proactive in discussing these symptoms with their healthcare providers, as timely diagnosis and intervention are essential for managing conditions such as endometriosis effectively.”

3. Chronic fatigue –

Women who have endometriosis often report being constantly tired. The persistent pain and emotional toll can leave women feeling drained, impacting their work and social lives. Heavy bleeding can cause iron deficiency and anaemia which also leads to chronic fatigue. If you feel tired often, its essential to acknowledge that it could be a sign of a serious condition rather than dismissing it as a result of a busy lifestyle.

Dr Gawde added, “Many women suffering from endometriosis experience profound fatigue due to ongoing pain and heavy bleeding. This fatigue can affect daily functioning and mental health. A comprehensive approach that addresses both physical and emotional well-being is crucial for managing the overall impact of this condition.”

Watch out for these signs and symptoms of Endometriosis linked with infertility (Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels)

4. Gastrointestinal Issues -

Endometriosis can also cause gastrointestinal symptoms like bloating, nausea, constipation, or diarrhea, especially during menstrual periods. These issues can often be mistaken for other digestive disorders, which may delay a proper diagnosis and effective management.

Dr Atul suggested, “If you notice gastrointestinal symptoms that coincide with your periods, you should consult a gynecologist. Proper assessment by a healthcare provider can help distinguish between digestive issues and potential reproductive health concerns, leading to better management strategies tailored to the individual’s needs.”

5. Painful sexual intercourse -

Often the first sign of endometriosis is pain during sexual intercourse. Talking about this is considered a taboo and women tend to avoid having this conversation with their healthcare providers. They should be encouraged to consult their gynecologist if they experience this pain.

Endometriosis leads to infertility in approximately 30-40% of those diagnosed. Difficulty in conceiving can be a source of distress and frustration, highlighting the need for early intervention and support from healthcare professionals.

Dr Darshan Sureja, (MD DGO, FICMCH), Director at Global IVF Center in Rajkot, shared, “Endometriosis can create barriers to conception by affecting the reproductive organs and hormonal balance. Women facing challenges in getting pregnant should be informed about the potential role of endometriosis in their fertility journey. Early diagnosis and personalized treatment plans can greatly improve the chances of successful pregnancy outcomes.”

Awareness of early signs of endometriosis is vital for early diagnosis and effective management. Women experiencing any of these symptoms should not hesitate to seek medical advice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.