Florida gastroenterologist shares 7 fruits and vegetables that boost liver health: Cranberries, watermelon and more

Fruits and vegetables are more than just colourful additions to your plate - their rich nutritional profiles can play a powerful role in supporting key organs, including the liver. Certain nutrients, especially antioxidants, contained in fruits and veggies boost liver function.(Pexel)

The liver is essential for detoxification, metabolism, and overall vitality, yet maintaining its health doesn’t have to be complicated. With a few simple dietary additions, you can naturally strengthen liver function and boost your overall wellbeing.

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has shared seven fruits and vegetables that can naturally support and strengthen liver health.

In an Instagram video posted on October 11, the gastroenterologist highlights the nutritional benefits of these foods, explaining how they help support liver function. He also shares smart pairing suggestions to enhance their health-boosting effects.

1. Cranberry

Cranberries or unsweetened cranberry juice is packed with polyphenols that act as prebiotics for your gut bacteria. According to Dr Salhab, “a healthier gut is linked to a healthier liver,” through the gut-liver axis.

2. Watermelon with lime

Watermelon contains a compound called citrulline, which supports nitric oxide production, while lemons are loaded with vitamin C, according to the gastroenterologist. When combined together, they support healthy blood flow to the liver.

3. Pomegranate

Dr Salhab highlights that pomegranates are rich in polyphenols, such as ellagitannins and punicalagins. Research suggests that these polyphenols help calm inflammatory signals that affect the liver.

4. Raspberry

Raspberries are rich in fibre and anthocyanins, compounds known for their powerful metabolic benefits. Dr Salhab mentions that together, they help regulate blood sugar levels and improve the body’s ability to process fats after meals.

5. Apples with cinnamon

According to the gastroenterologist, “Apples give pectin (soluble fibre) and polyphenols; cinnamon contains compounds studied for supporting insulin sensitivity and healthier lipid levels.”

6. Beetroot

Dr Salhab suggests that beetroots are loaded with nitrates and betaine. While nitrates support nitric oxide pathways, betaine is “a nutrient that helps the liver process and move fat out of liver cells.”

7. Strawberries with dark chocolate

This combo is packed with flavanols and anthocyanins, which are associated with improving blood vessel functioning and better cardiometabolic health. However, the gastroenterologist recommends opting for dark chocolate that contains 70 percent cocoa or more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.