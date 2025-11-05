Nutritionist shares the right time to eat flaxseeds for maximum benefits

Flaxseeds have become a significant part of the wellness trend, as more and more people are incorporating them into their diets for the variety of nutritional benefits they offer. Flaxseeds are a good source of fat because they contain omega-3s, which can improve your gut health. (Freepik)

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's fitness coach says ‘all calories are not the same’, explains how metabolism affects weight loss

But have you ever wondered whether it is okay to have flaxseeds at any point of the day, or is there a particular time when you can have them and reap the maximum benefits? Answering this question, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, MSc global public health nutrition, UK and national diabetes educator, shared an Instagram video on November 5.

What is the right time to eat flaxseeds?

To reap the maximum benefits while eating flaxseeds, the nutritionist suggested three timings. She highlighted, “Flaxseeds have great benefits, but you need to consume them at the right time. Take only 1 to 2 tablespoons daily, not more. Here are the three best timings to eat flaxseeds if you want to make the most of their health benefits.”

She stated that one can consume the superfoods at any of the 3 timings she suggested, depending on what your body needs:

1. On an empty stomach for healthy fats

The nutritionist suggested taking flaxseeds on an empty stomach by mixing them with a glass of water. “Flaxseeds are a good source of fat because they contain omega-3s, which can improve your gut health and stabilise your blood sugar,” she emphasised.

2. Before meals to stop from overeating

Next, she suggested taking a tablespoon of flaxseeds before your meals. They are high in fibre, which can help you feel full and stop you from overeating as well.

3. As a mid-day snack

Lastly, you can combine flaxseeds with your fruit or yoghurt as a mid-day snack, as suggested by the nutritionist. According to her, this combination provides a good source of protein and probiotics for your gut health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.