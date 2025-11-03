Nutritionist shares benefits of eating 1 spoon of flaxseeds, kimchi, saunf: ‘Make the kitchen your doctor’

Food is medicine, and your kitchen can be your doctor if you know which products to use and what health benefits each of them store. Did you know you can use natural, food-based remedies for common issues like constipation, acidity, inflammation, and heart or gut health? Most of your health issues start and end in the kitchen. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Harvard doctor shares 7 science-backed ways to upgrade daily coffee: ‘Those who drink before noon are 16% less…’

Many health problems can be managed or prevented by using everyday foods and ingredients. To illustrate this, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, MSc in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a National Diabetes Educator, shared a list of foods that can address various health issues.

Your kitchen is your doctor

Sharing the list of foods to eat and what ailments they solve, the nutritionist wrote, “Make the kitchen your doctor for these problems. Most of your health issues start and end in the kitchen. If you use the ingredients in the kitchen the right way, then you can also improve your health.”

So, if the kitchen is your doctor, then here's how it can help improve your health, as per the nutritionist:

1. Soaked prunes

If you eat just 4-5 black prunes soaked overnight, this can help alleviate constipation because they are a natural source of laxatives.

2. Flaxseeds

If you eat just 1 teaspoon of flaxseeds every day, it can help you maintain a healthy heart, as they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.

Make kitchen your doctor for these problems. (Google Gemini)

3. Saunf or fennel seeds

If you eat just 1 tablespoon of saunf after your meals, this can help cure bloating, acidity, or any gastric issue.

4. Kimchi

If you eat just 1 tablespoon of kimchi every day, this can help improve your gut health because it is fermented.

5. Kalonji

If you consume a teaspoon of kalonji every day, it can help reduce inflammation due to its high anti-inflammatory properties.

Lastly, the nutritionist recommended incorporating these foods from the kitchen into your diet to improve your health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.