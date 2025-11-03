Harvard doctor shares 7 science-backed ways to upgrade daily coffee: ‘Those who drink before noon are 16% less…’

Coffee is often an integral part of several people's morning routine, as the caffeine boost helps improve alertness and focus. Though a hot cuppa holds many benefits for your overall wellbeing, taking your coffee the wrong way can do more harm than good. What we do with our coffee – how we brew it, when we drink it and what we put inside it – can have an outsize impact on our health. (Adobe Stock)

So, how can you best optimise your daily dose of coffee so that it not only satisfies your cravings but also is not bad for your health? Harvard doctor-scientist Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH, shared 7 science-backed tips in an October 22 Instagram post to upgrade your coffee. Here's what she suggests:

7 best science-backed ways to drink your coffee

Dr Trisha highlighted that according to National Health and Nutrition Examination survey data, around 75 percent of US adults drink coffee. Therefore, it is vital to know the best way to consume it.

Doctor advises against drinking coffee first thing in the morning, as it may heighten stress and disrupt metabolism.(Pixabay)

According to the expert, what we do with our coffee – how we brew it, when we drink it and what we put inside it – can have an outsize impact on our health. Why? Because those habits form part of a ritual, many of us enjoy them multiple times a day. Here's her advice:

1. Add no more than 1 teaspoon of sugar per cup

“A major 2022 study found that people who drank unsweetened coffee were less likely to die than those who didn't drink coffee-for them, even drinking more than 4 ½ cups per day was linked to living longer,” Dr Trisha noted.

But don't worry, according to the expert, people who lightly sweetened their coffee with just a single teaspoon also experienced a mortality benefit.

2. Think twice about artificial sweeteners

Citing another 2022 study, Dr Trisha highlighted that “artificial sweeteners seemed to negate the positive pattern seen among drinkers of sugar-sweetened or unsweetened coffee, even after accounting for the presence of diabetes and other factors.”

She added, “The data are still emerging, but a growing body of literature suggests that we shouldn't assume sugar substitutes are a healthier choice for everyone.”

3. Avoid ultra-processed coffee creamers

If you use creamers in your coffee, beware, because the primary ingredient in many popular, seasonally flavoured creamers is usually some form of vegetable oil, like palm or soybean. Dr Trisha noted that they also have another 1 to 2 teaspoons' worth of added sugars per tablespoon.

Science back tips to upgrade your daily coffee. (Google Gemini)

So, next time you're standing in the dairy aisle, read the creamer labels carefully, she suggested. “If you're still craving cosy #PSL (pumpkin spice latte) vibes, try adding a dash of cinnamon to your cup.”

4. Use your French press sparingly

Drinking 3 to 5 cups of espresso daily or 6 or more cups of French press coffee daily, according to Dr Trisha, was associated with elevated cholesterol levels due to diterpenes. “Diterpenes can raise cholesterol by decreasing the liver's ability to remove low-density lipoproteins. Paper filters better trap diterpenes and keep them out of your cup,” she explained.

5. Instant and decaf coffee are still great

According to a 2022 study, Dr Trisha noted, ground coffee, instant coffee, and decaffeinated coffee were all similarly beneficial. “Instant coffee and coffee pods are technically filtered. Instant coffee is brewed filtered coffee that gets industrially dried into granules, and coffee pods contain a small filter on the inside,” Dr Trisha added.

6. Get your coffee in early

Referring a 2025 study of over 40,000 American men and women, Dr Trisha noted that those who drank their coffee primarily before noon - as opposed to sipping throughout the day, including the afternoon or evening - were 16 percent less likely to die of all causes.

“Heavy consumption of coffee in the afternoon and evening blocks the secretion of melatonin by about 30 percent. But the health risks of chronic disturbances to our circadian rhythm are far-reaching - and may be more related to inflammation than simply sleep quality,” she explained.

7. Plan on that bowel movement

Lastly, she noted another benefit of drinking coffee, pointing out a bodily function known as gastrocolic reflex: It's a physiological phenomenon by which substances enter the stomach and, within minutes, trigger contractions in the colon.

She explained that because of it, people often experience the urge to have a bowel movement shortly after meals, which, of course, can cause some social discomfort but is perfectly healthy and normal.

“Coffee is a potent trigger of the gastrocolic reflex in many people. If this describes you, plan your routine accordingly,” Dr Trisha highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

