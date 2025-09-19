Heart surgeon shares 4 key habits to avoid for overall wellbeing after 40: Skipping sleep might be harming your health

Crossing 40 is often seen as a turning point for health. While aging is inevitable, small lifestyle choices can make a big difference in how well we navigate the years ahead. From the way we rest to the company we keep, simple habits can either support or undermine long-term well-being. Maintaining your health after hitting 40s is essential and Dr London has shared 4 tips you should know about.(Pexel)

Dr. Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, has outlined four key habits to avoid for maintaining overall well-being after the age of 40. In an Instagram video posted on September 19, the heart surgeon suggested practical lifestyle changes that can make a lasting difference to health as we age.

Alcohol

Alcohol might be a widespread social lubricant, but Dr London warns that it is toxic to every cell in the body. It is a socially acceptable form of poison that the heart surgeon recommends cutting out since, “If you really want to set the stage for yourself long term, limit or remove alcohol.” He acknowledges the fact that it is hard to ditch alcohol since it is everywhere - however, it is a personal choice and he recommends being mindful about how much you consume.

Smoking and vaping

Dr London strongly recommends quitting both smoking and vaping, not only after 40, but at all ages. According to the cardiovascular surgeon, “It increases your risk of lung cancer, heart attack, and stroke,” hence his standing instruction is “Don't vape. Don't smoke.”

Sleep deprivation

The heart surgeon advises against trading sleep for other activities. It is difficult but getting adequate sleep is essential in order to be able to perform daily activities. Dr London points out, “Recovery is so important throughout our lives, but it's really important as we get older.”

Toxic people

Dr London says that cutting our toxic people and ending toxic relationships is important for mental well-being and for reducing stress, especially after 40. Instead, he recommends focusing on relationships with people you love and care about, and nurturing those bonds.

