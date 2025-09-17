Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
UCLA and Harvard cardiologist explains why sleep is important for brain: ‘While you sleep, something amazing happens…’

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Sept 17, 2025 01:01 pm IST

Cardiologist Dr Hafiza Khan highlights the importance of adequate sleep for self-repair mechanisms and overall health, citing a 2019 Boston University study. 

Everybody's sleep needs are different depending on their age, gender, stress levels, and job. While most studies suggest the recommended seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night, have you ever wondered why completing the necessary hours of sleep every night is so crucial?

The cardiologist shared a video from the research that illustrates the critical role of sleep in brain restoration. ( Freepik)

Why is sleep so important?

To drive home the importance of sleep, Dr Hafiza Khan, MD, cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist trained at UCLA and Harvard universities, cited a 2019 study done by Boston University on the sleep and brain connection.

The cardiologist shared a video from the research that illustrates the critical role of sleep in brain restoration, explaining cerebrospinal fluid's activity during this process. It also demonstrates the brain's self-repair mechanisms, highlighting why adequate sleep is fundamental for overall health.

Watch this incredible video of how our brain restores itself:

What happens when we sleep?

Titled, ‘Are we ‘brain washed’ during sleep?’, the study, conducted by Professor Laura Lewis from Boston University, according to Dr Khan, reveals the first-ever images of cerebrospinal fluid washing in and out of the brain during sleep. She stated that the researchers discovered that during sleep, the brain exhibits waves of blood oxygenation (red) followed by waves of cerebrospinal fluid (blue).

But what does this mean? According to Dr Khan, it ⁣shows that while you sleep, something amazing happens within your brain. ⁣“Your neurons will go quiet. A few seconds later, blood will flow out of your head. Then, a watery liquid called cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) will flow in, washing through your brain in rhythmic, pulsing waves,” Dr Khan captioned the clip.

“⁣Sleep is an active process by which our brain (and heart) restores, repairs and resets for the day ahead,” Dr Khan added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

