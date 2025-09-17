Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Neurosurgeon shares 1 'blood test that predicts brain disease long before symptoms appear'

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 08:55 am IST

Early detection of brain diseases can help slow disease progression and enable timely interventions. Here's what Dr Jay Jagannathan wants you to know.

Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon, took to Instagram on September 16 and asked his followers: “Would you take this test if it could give you a warning sign years before symptoms?” His Instagram post highlighted the potential of the Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) blood test in predicting brain diseases. He also listed ways to help you reduce the risk of neurological diseases. Also read | Habits that damage your brain health: Modern lifestyle routines you need to stop immediately

Dr Jagannathan said: ask your doctor about NfL testing if you're at risk or have a family history of neurological disease. (Freepik)
Why NfL matters

Dr Jagannathan titled his post: 'The blood test that predicts brain disease? It's not cholesterol'. He shared, “Neurofilament light chain (NfL) — a marker of nerve cell injury — is emerging as one of the most powerful predictors of brain health. Elevated levels are linked to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and even traumatic brain injury.”

He said, “And here's the twist: you could feel 'fine'... but NfL can already be sounding the alarm. Why it matters: nerve cells don't repair easily. Elevated NfL means silent but ongoing brain damage — long before symptoms appear.”

What is NfL?

Dr Jagannathan said, “What the test is: the serum/plasma NfL test is a simple blood draw. It measures tiny protein fragments (NfL) released when brain or spinal cord cells are damaged. Normally, these proteins stay inside neurons. When neurons are injured, they leak into the blood and spinal fluid, where we can measure them.”

How doctors use the NfL test

According to Dr Jagannathan, 'how doctors use it':

• Healthy adults: NfL stays low (baseline depends on age).

• Higher than age-based normal = red flag for nerve damage.

• A rising trend over time = active disease, even before MRI or symptoms pick it up.

• Used alongside MRI and cognitive testing to track brain health.

Protecting your brain health

According to Dr Jagannathan, how to protect your brain:

Control blood pressure and blood sugar

• Sleep 7-8 hours (your brain 'detoxes' at night)

• Move daily (exercise builds brain resilience)

• Eat Mediterranean-style (anti- inflammatory foods)

• Avoid smoking and excess alcohol

Manage stress (chronic stress = brain shrinkage)

Dr Jagannathan concluded, “Brain damage is often silent — until it isn't. Don't wait for symptoms. Ask your doctor about NfL testing if you're at risk or have a family history of neurological disease.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

