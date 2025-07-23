Doctor explains how to know if you are at risk of Alzheimer’s disease: ‘There’s 1 test that can help intervene early’

In a July 23 Instagram video, Dr Vass, a ‘longevity doctor and MD trained at Cornell', spoke about the APOE Genotype Test, a tool that can provide insights into an individual's risk of developing Alzheimer's disease by revealing how efficiently the brain clears toxic proteins like amyloid-beta. Also read | Cardiologist explains how a simple blood test can predict heart attack risk years in advance Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that gradually impairs memory, thinking skills, and eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks.(Pexels)

In the video he posted, Dr Vass said, “Your brain health starts decades before any memory loss is evident. Don't wait for symptoms. Test now and intervene early.”

About the APOE Genotype Test

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects memory and cognitive function. According to the World Health Organisation, Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60–70 percent of cases.

In his post, Dr Vass explained how a test can provide information on risk decades before symptoms appear: “If you want to protect your brain, there is one test that can show you your risk of Alzheimer's disease, years before symptoms appear. What is that test? The APOE Genotype Test. Your APOE influences how efficiently your body clears amyloid-beta protein that can accumulate into sticky plaques, and is strongly associated with Alzheimer's disease risk.”

Dr Vass added that the APOE gene has variants (APOE2, APOE3, APOE4) that influence Alzheimer's risk, and APOE4 is associated with higher risk. He said, “Here's what you need to know: if you have a copy of APOE Genotype, your risk is two to three times higher. If you carry two copies, your risk can increase by up to 12 times. But this is not your destiny. It is your roadmap because APOE is not the only thing you should be looking at. You should also test for fasting insulin levels. High insulin equals higher brain shrinkage, homocysteine, which is linked to brain atrophy and dementia. CRP (C-reactive protein) and omega-3 index inflammation plus fat balance equals brain fuel or brain fire.”

Actionable steps

He further shared that knowing one's APOE genotype may help in taking preventive measures regarding lifestyle and health management, and said, “And if you do have APOE 4, here are some things I tend to recommend: a low glycemic anti-inflammatory diet, high in polyphenols like blueberries and wild salmon, zone 2 cardio paired with strength training, which have been shown to grow the hippocampus, at least seven and a half hours of sleep nightly to help your body clear amyloid-beta through your brain's lymphatic system, and consider mitochondrial cognitive peptides.”

In his caption, Dr Vass wrote, “Most people wait until memory problems start to think about brain health, but by then, it’s often too late. The good news? There’s a test that can help you see your risk early and take action decades before symptoms appear.”

He added, “It’s called the APOE Genotype Test, and it helps reveal how efficiently your brain clears toxic proteins like amyloid-beta, a key factor in Alzheimer’s risk. But it’s not just about your genes. By layering the right labs (like insulin, homocysteine, omega-3s, and inflammation markers), we can build a personalised plan to protect your brain before things go wrong. And yes, even if you carry the APOE4 gene, you can take control.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.