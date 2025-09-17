Dermatologist says ‘parlour facials can be risky business’; shares 4 types you must avoid: Fruit facial can trigger…

For many of us, a visit to the salon means getting facials done. Moreover, your local parlours offer several facial options, promising a bouncy, healthy and glowing skin. Also Read | Jawed Habib shares 4 step easy, effective and 100% healthy hack to stop hair fall, dandruff: ‘Apply oil on wet hair’ Parlour facials can be a risky business, especially when they try to perform medical-grade procedures like hydrafacials, dermaplaning, or even chemical peels. (Shutterstock)

However, Dr Shachi Jain, MD, dermatologist, specialising in busting skincare myths, acne, and pigmentation, not all facials are the same, and some you must absolutely avoid. Let's find out what these facials are:

‘Parlour facials can be a risky business…’

In an Instagram post shared on September 16, Dr Shachi Jain discussed various types of parlour facials that should be avoided due to potential negative effects on the skin. The dermatologist highlighted four specific facials, including fruit, salon hydra, gold, and aroma facials, explaining the risks associated with each and stressed prioritising skin health over exotic-sounding or inexpensive facial options.

Sharing the post, Dr Shachi wrote, “Parlour facials can be a risky business, especially when they try to perform medical-grade procedures like hydrafacials, dermaplaning, or even chemical peels. It’s always safer and smarter to trust your skin with a certified dermatologist or a licensed aesthetician who has the proper training and equipment.”

4 facials you must absolutely avoid

Warning people not to choose facials at the salon like a restaurant menu, and getting your facial done without much research, Dr Shachi suggested 4 facial treatments to avoid:

1. Fruit facial: “Sounds very exotic, but it can actually trigger your acne and strip away your skin barrier,” the dermatologist warned.

2. Salon hydrafacial: “Sounds amazing because it is cheap, but you don't know if those pores are getting cleaned or not, or what product is being used,” she wrote.

3. Gold facial: Revealing that she hates gold facials the most, Dr Shachi warned that this facial contains ‘shimmer and bleach,’ which can actually ‘cause chemical burns on your skin, so beware.’

4. Aroma facial: “Again, it sounds exotic, but honestly, it can trigger your sensitivity, eczema, psoriasis, and other allergic conditions,” Dr Shachi wrote.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.