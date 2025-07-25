Sydney Sweeney’s beauty secrets: From slugging to ice facials, how the Euphoria star keeps her glow amid busy life

Sydney Sweeney, the 27-year-old actor known for her roles in Euphoria and Anyone But You, is making headlines for causing a surprising spike in American Eagle Outfitters’ stock after being named the face of their fall campaign. While she’s making waves in the business world, we’re taking a quick beauty detour. Back in April 2025, Sydney spilled her top beauty and makeup secrets in a Forbes interview. Here’s what we learned. From ice therapy to facialists: Sydney Sweeney shares her beauty routine essentials. (Getty Images via AFP)

Sydney Sweeney's beauty and skincare secrets

Sydney Sweeney’s earliest memories of skincare go back to childhood, when she watched her mother “slug” her face with lotion, a method of sealing in moisture with a thick, occlusive layer to prevent dryness overnight.

Today, Sydney’s skin is cared for by a team of experts, including a facialist she trusts deeply. “I have an amazing facialist. Her name is Joomee, and I try to see her whenever I can,” she says. Sydney appreciates that her facial treatments are non-invasive and rely solely on skilled hands rather than tools, helping her keep things as natural and clean as possible. Ideally, she would get facials weekly, but given her busy schedule filled with travel and work, she aims for a monthly visit.

When it comes to daily skincare, Sydney highlights a few holy grail products that she swears by, especially when travelling. She loves a toner that balances the skin’s pH and can be used both before and after makeup to prep and set her face. Mini sizes make it easy to carry in her luggage. Along with that, she regularly uses a moisturising eye serum, a rich cream moisturiser, and a newly launched serum that helps with firmness and bounce, products she calls “my holy grail products, forever and ever.”

What are Sydney’s must-try beauty hacks

Sydney also embraces innovative beauty practices. She enjoys using red light therapy masks, which utilise LED light at specific wavelengths to boost skin health at the cellular level. “I have a lot of light therapy masks that I try to use whenever I can. I typically reach for whatever I have on hand, because I throw them in different suitcases,” she explains.

Another simple yet effective trick Sydney swears by is ice therapy. Every morning, she uses ice to depuff and calm her face, performing a kind of DIY cryotherapy to sculpt her facial contours. “If I don’t have my ice roller, then I’ll literally just take ice and start rubbing it all over my face,” she says. “If I’m at a hotel, I’ll ask for an ice bucket. So every morning, I start my day with a nice facial ice massage.”

Despite her hectic lifestyle filled with travel and appearances, Sydney prioritises these moments of self-care, finding them grounding amid the chaos. Taking even ten or fifteen minutes to relax under her red light mask or read a book gives her a chance to reconnect and find balance.