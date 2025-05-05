Red Light therapy: Celeb-approved skincare secret you need to try

Bollywood girlies have a new skincare crush — red light therapy. Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kriti Sanon swear by it, and we can see them glowing. So, what exactly is it? Red light therapy, despite its high-tech name, is quite simple. (Kriti Sanon (L), Priyanka Chopra (R))

Red light therapy, despite its high-tech name, is quite simple: it uses low-level wavelengths of red or near-infrared light to stimulate skin cells, boost collagen production, calm inflammation, and improve tone and texture.

All you need to know about the treatment

The light penetrates deep into the skin, energising mitochondria to support repair, regeneration, and circulation. Sessions typically last 10-20 minutes. Experts recommend having this treatment at least two to three times a week for the first month, then once a week for maintenance. It is painless with no recovery time and can be done at home or in a clinic.

Dr Kanu Verma, dermatologist at Aastha Medicare in Delhi, explains that results aren’t instant but are worth the wait. “It blends well with other skin treatments. With regular use, it can improve elasticity, smoothness, and overall tone,” she explains.

Benefits and risks

Red light therapy is considered safe for most skin types and tones. It’s a go-to treatment for acne, fine lines, redness from conditions like rosacea and eczema, post-op recovery, and dullness.

Moderation is key — overuse can cause mild side effects like temporary redness, dryness, or a warm feeling on the skin. These symptoms subside quickly, but it’s important to follow guidelines and avoid too-frequent sessions. Those with light-sensitive skin or on sun-sensitising medications should consult a doctor.

Dr Bhawuk Dhir, consultant dermatologist at PSRI Hospital, believes it fits naturally into a modern skincare routine. “It’s not just about a glow. Red light therapy works best as part of a routine that also includes sunscreen, barrier support, hydration, and antioxidant care,” he says.

And what about your eyes?

There’s one part of the face that needs extra care: the eyes. While red light is not as harmful as UV rays, it can still cause discomfort if used too close or too often without protection. Dr Savitri Deval, an ophthalmologist at Ratan Jyoti Netralaya in Gwalior, advises caution. “Direct exposure can lead to eye strain over time. It’s best to wear goggles or keep your eyes shut during sessions, especially if you’re using strong home devices regularly,” she explains.