Dermatologist says monsoon clouds don't save you from UV damage, shares tips to choose the right sunscreen

Do you think if the sun hides behind grey clouds, your skin is safe from sun rays? A senior dermatologists warns that skipping sunscreen during the monsoon can be one of the biggest skincare mistakes you can make. Ultraviolet rays penetrate clouds and even bounce off rain-soaked surfaces, which can silently damaging your skin. These may lead to skincare risks. Dermatologist says sunscreen should be a part of your monsoon skincare routine.(Freepik)

Dr Rishi Parashar, Senior Consultant Dermatologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, tells Health Shots: "One of the often most ignored area of monsoon skin care is optimal sun protection. That is because many people think that the rain and cloud cover during this season saves our skin. But the truth is that the clouds don't block UV rays, and if we don't protect ourselves, it may harm our skin in the long run. Even on cloudy days, up to 80 percent of UV radiation is still transmitted to the Earth's surface."

According to the expert, UVA rays penetrate deeply, breaking down collagen and elastin. This may contribute to 80-90 percent of visible skin ageing, per dermatological research. UVB rays, on the other hand, affect the surface of the skin. This may cause sunburn and increase skin cancer risk.

"Heat and humidity can also dehydrate the skin, disrupting its moisture barrier and resulting in a dull or flaky appearance. These changes require a tailored approach to protect skin and maintain its health," adds Dr Parashar.

How to choose sunscreen for monsoon?

Sunscreen is critical for shielding skin from UV damage even in monsoon season. The dermatologist suggests you should go for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 50 or higher to protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

"Apply approximately one teaspoon to the face and two tablespoons to the body 15-20 minutes before sun exposure, reapplying every two hours or after swimming or sweating. Reapply every two hours because the humidity and moisture in the air can make the sunscreen wear off. Mineral-based sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are effective for sensitive skin, as they physically reflect UV rays," shares Dr Parashar.

Stabilized broad-spectrum protection

Some sunscreens incorporate advanced formulations to enhance UVA protection stability. For example, certain technologies stabilize ingredients like avobenzone, which can degrade under UV exposure, ensuring consistent broad-spectrum coverage. Look for products with proven, stable ingredients to maximize efficacy.

Not all SPF are the same

SPF measures UVB protection, but not all sunscreens offer adequate UVA coverage. Broad-spectrum labelling indicates protection against both ray types, which is essential for comprehensive defense. Higher SPF (50 vs 30, for example), provides slightly better UVB protection but doesn’t inherently ensure UVA efficacy.

When it comes to choosing between mineral sunscreen and chemical sunscreen, here's how to make the choice. "Mineral sunscreens reflect UV rays. Chemical ones absorb them. So, it is best to choose based on skin needs (mineral for sensitive skin, chemical for oily). Water-resistant options are useful for prolonged outdoor activities, but still require reapplication. Understanding these differences helps in selecting effective products, asserts the expert.

Choose lighter products

In monsoon, go for lightweight gel-based products. Using heavy products may increase oiliness and lead to clogged pores in monsoon.

Gel-based, lightweight non-comedogenic products, such as cleansers and moisturizers, are better suited for monsoon. The expert says gel cleansers with ingredients like salicylic acid help manage oil and prevent breakouts. Gel moisturizers with hyaluronic acid hydrate skin without leaving it greasy.

Additionally, products with added electrolytes will enable better ingredient absorption into the skin. These lightweight options absorb quickly, supporting skin balance for oily, combination, or acne-prone types," explains the doctor.