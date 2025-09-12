Not all sunscreens are safe for every skin type: Dermatologist reveals 6 hidden side effects

Sunscreen is a skincare essential, we've all heard it. But what if the one product we rely on to protect our skin might actually be harming it? According to cosmetologist Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, not all sunscreens are created in the same way, and more importantly, not all are suitable for every skin type. While sunscreen protects us from premature ageing, sunburns, and skin cancer, certain formulas can trigger unexpected side effects, especially if you are not using the right one for your skin. From acne breakouts to hormone concerns, it is time to look beyond just SPF (sun protection factor) number. You may not be using the right sunscreen!(Adobe Stock)

Side effects of sunscreen

Here are 6 hidden side effects of sunscreen most people are not told about, and how to make safer choices when it comes to your skin:

1. Acne breakouts

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, thick and greasy sunscreens can be your worst enemy. Many water-resistant or long-wear sunscreens clog pores, leading to sudden breakouts. "I often see patients come in with flare-ups after beach trips or outdoor events," Dr Begum tells Health Shots. The solution? Choose non-comedogenic gel-based or powder sunscreens that feel lightweight and won't suffocate your skin.

2. Allergic reactions

Redness, burning, or stubborn rashes after sunscreen use? You might be reacting to chemical filters like oxybenzone or avobenzone. These are common culprits behind sunscreen allergies. Dr Begum recommends switching to mineral (physical) sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. "They are gentler on the skin and safer for sensitive types," she notes. Always patch-test before full application.

Suncreen can lead to allergic reactions. (Adobe Stock)

3. Eye irritation

We have all been there, sunscreen drips into your eyes with sweat, and suddenly, you are blinking through tears. Chemical-based sunscreens, in particular, can cause intense stinging. To avoid this, use sunscreen sticks around the eye area.

4. Hormonal disruption

As per Harvard Health Publishing, certain sunscreen ingredients, especially oxybenzone, may act as endocrine disruptors, mimicking estrogen in the body. While more research is needed, many experts, including Dr Begum, urge caution. "I advise people, especially pregnant women, to avoid chemical sunscreens entirely," she says. Opt for mineral-based, fragrance-free options instead because it is better and safer.

5. May make hyperpigmentation worse

Ironically, some sunscreens can make dark spots or melasma worse. Ingredients like fragrance and alcohol can irritate melanin-rich skin, leading to more pigmentation. If you have medium to deep skin tones, look for sunscreens without irritants and with added iron oxides, which offer better protection against visible light.

6. Dryness

Is your sunscreen causing dry, flaky skin? Many alcohol-heavy formulas strip away moisture. Initially, they may feel refreshing, especially for oily skin, but they can end up disrupting your skin barrier. Choose hydrating creams with added moisturizers like hyaluronic acid or ceramides to maintain balance.

So, is sunscreen bad?

Not at all. It is still one of the most important steps in your skincare routine. But as Dr Begum puts it, "Sunscreen should protect your skin, not stress it out." Choose one based on your skin type: