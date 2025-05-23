Cataract to glaucoma: Doctor shares 5 common eye conditions that affect women after the age of 40

After the age of 40, many women experience unexpected changes in their vision. From declining visual acuity to increased dryness, inflammation, and other eye-related issues, this stage of life often brings new challenges in maintaining eye health. Also read | Eye health 101: Nutritionist shares supplements and simple habits to support your eyes in the long term The age of 40 often brings new challenges in maintaining eye health. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sudheer Verma, senior consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, explained that hormonal imbalances can contribute to eye conditions. “Hormonal shifts, especially as women approach menopause, can impact eye moisture, lens flexibility, and even pressure inside the eye. Add in longer hours on screens and rising pollution, and it’s no surprise that more women are reporting eye strain, blurred vision, and discomfort.”

Dr. Sudheer Verma further noted down 5 eye conditions that affect women after the age of 40.

Presbyopia

One of the first signs of ageing eyes is the need to hold reading material farther away. This age-related near vision change is called presbyopia. It usually begins in the early 40s and can be easily managed with reading glasses or multifocal lenses. You’re not alone—it happens to everyone.

Dry eyes

Thanks to hormonal dips, women are more prone to dry eyes, especially post-menopause. If your eyes feel gritty, itchy, or watery, it might be dry eye syndrome. Artificial tears can help, but chronic dryness needs medical advice.

Cataracts

Though more common in the 60s, early cataracts often start forming in the 40s. You might notice blurry vision, glare from headlights, or colours looking dull. Thankfully, cataract surgery is now safer and quicker than ever.

Glaucoma

Often called the silent thief of sight, glaucoma causes slow damage to the optic nerve. It usually comes with no early symptoms. Women with a family history or diabetes should have regular eye pressure checks to catch it early.

Macular degeneration

Macular degeneration affects central vision, making it hard to read, recognise faces, or drive. Early signs may appear in the 40s, especially if there’s a family history. A diet rich in leafy greens and regular eye exams can help delay progression.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.