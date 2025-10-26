Nutritionist recommends doing this 1 thing every morning to unlock health benefits: ‘Just 10 minutes of…’

A few healthy habits can transform your overall health. While exercising regularly, eating whole foods, and walking 10k steps daily are essential for your physical health, there are some key steps that lead to holistic wellbeing. Just getting sunlight for 5-10 minutes in the day can be a game changer for your health. (Freepik)

One such key daily habit was highlighted by Deepsikha Jain, nutritionist, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and National Diabetes Educator, in an October 25 Instagram post: exposing yourself to morning sunlight for a few minutes before starting your day.

Why should you get enough sunlight in the morning?

Sharing the Instagram post, the nutritionist wrote in the caption, “Doing this daily can change your health. Sunlight has benefits to improve your cortisol levels and mood, as well. Just getting sunlight for 5-10 minutes in the day can be a game changer for your health.”

The nutritionist highlighted that if you start getting enough sunlight in the first hour of the day for at least 5 to 10 minutes, it's going to change your life. She highlighted three ways it helps:

1. Increases your cortisol levels

“Exposing yourself to sunlight can actually increase your cortisol levels in the morning, which will help you stay more focused. It's going to help you be more productive and increase your energy levels,” the nutritionist explained.

2. Releases serotonin

The nutritionist pointed out that enough sunlight exposure in the morning can actually increase serotonin levels in your brain. How does it help? She explained that these serotonin levels keep you much happier, improve your mood, and reduce the chances of feeling low or depressed throughout the day.

Enough sunlight in the first hour of the day for at least 5 to 10 minutes can change your life. (Generated via ChatGPT)

3. Releases melatonin

Lastly, sunlight exposure in the morning can fix your circadian rhythm. It helps release melatonin before bedtime, which can actually help you sleep much better.

What is a circadian rhythm? According to the National Cancer Institute, the circadian rhythm is the body's internal 24-hour cycle that regulates physical, mental, and behavioural changes, primarily by responding to light and darkness. It is controlled by a master clock in the brain called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN). This rhythm influences sleep-wake cycles, hormone release, body temperature, and other important functions.

“So, just doing this one thing [morning sunlight exposure] can help you in so many ways. Start doing it,” the nutritionist advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.