Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist shares 7 best and worst foods, habits for your father’s heart, lungs, diabetes…

As we grow older, several of our daily habits can take a toll on our overall health. This is especially applicable to our parents. Often, they ignore their health and adopt unhealthy lifestyle habits and diet patterns that can impact their lungs, heart, kidneys, and other important daily life functions. While samosas and kachoris are detrimental to heart health, nuts are recommended for better heart health. (Pexels)

Also Read | Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares what happens in the body when you fast for 36 hours: ‘You burn fat…’

In an October 19 Instagram post, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist from Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with over 10 years of experience, shared the worst and best food and lifestyle habits for your father’s health.

‘Your father’s health is defined by habits, not age’

The gastroenterologist explained certain foods and habits that every parent, especially fathers, should avoid to maintain a healthy lifestyle and promote longevity. He also suggested better alternatives to them. Dr Vatsya wrote, “Your father’s health isn’t defined by age; it’s defined by habits.” He suggested, “Swap samosa for nuts, smoke for fresh air, bhujiya for curd, liquor for black coffee, and stress for sleep.”

According to the gastroenterologist, small changes can have significant results because the best gift you can give your dad is a longer, stronger life. Here's what he suggested:

7 best and worst foods and habits for your father's health

1. The worst food for your dad's heart: Samosas and kachoris.

2. The best food for your dad's heart: Nuts.

3. The worst habit for your dad's lungs: Smoking.

4. The best habit for your dad's lungs: Brisk walking and fresh air.

5. The worst food for your dad's stomach: Bhujia and cold drinks.

6. The best food for your dad's stomach: Yoghurt.

7. The worst thing for your dad's liver: Alcohol.

8. The best thing for your dad's liver: Black coffee.

7 best and worst foods and habits for your father's health. (Generated via ChatGPT)

9. The worst habit for your dad's bones: Sitting and a sedentary lifestyle.

10. The best habit for your dad's bones: Weight lifting.

11. The worst food for your dad's diabetes: Gulab jamun.

12. The best food for your dad's diabetes: Whole grains and millet.

13. The worst habit for your dad's brain: Chronic stress.

14. The best habit for your dad's brain: Meditation and regular sleep.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.