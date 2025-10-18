Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist warns how overindulging in sweets speeds your ageing, causes wrinkles

Overindulging in sweets this festive season satisfies your dessert cravings. However, it is also responsible for weight gain and blood sugar spikes. But the repercussions may not be limited to just that. Did you know that overeating sweets can also contribute to premature ageing and wrinkles? Sweets may satisfy cravings, but also contribute to ageing and health risks. (Freepik)

According to Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Fortis Vasant Kunj, with over 10 years of experience, explained in an October 17 Instagram post, how sweets are more harmful than you think, and may cause ageing if you overindulge.

Does every extra bite of dessert speed up ageing?

According to the gastroenterologist, every extra bite of dessert silently sticks to your collagen, stealing your skin’s bounce and speeding up ageing. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “This Diwali, your glow won’t come from the lights; it’ll come from your choices. It’s not just about weight anymore; it’s about youth. So before that extra piece of mithai… just ask yourself, do you want glow or wrinkles?”

Do you want glow or wrinkles this Diwali?

Warning that every time you reach for that extra bite of sweet, ask yourself, ‘Do you want glow or wrinkles?’, the gastroenterologist stressed that your choice to this question depends on the sweets you eat and how much you eat them.

The gastroenterologist added that people think sweets only add weight, but every extra bite of sweets slowly erodes your youthfulness. He explained, “The excess sugar in sweets enters the bloodstream and binds with your collagen and elastin proteins, the proteins that keep your skin tight and youthful, with a process called glycation.”

He added that the problem doesn't stop at the skin. “This sugar creates AGEs, also known as advanced glycation end products. They weaken your blood vessels, age your organs faster, and double your risk of diabetes, heart, and brain problems.”

Therefore, if you want to stay young and healthy, avoid making sweets a daily habit and control those cravings this festive season.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.