Physical therapist reveals 5 things women over 40 need to do for good health: ‘Lift three times a week for…’

As a woman nears her menopausal age, changes in hormones start to take effect. This impacts the body's functions and organs. To better handle this major change, which is a very big reproductive milestone, women need to gear up and prepare. Adopting certain habits after hitting the age of 40 helps the body stay strong and flexible during the changes of menopause and even after that. Make sure to walk as it is a bare minimum for fitness. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Ohio-based physical therapist Dr Wendy Chorny, physical therapist shared in a September 9 post about the 5 essential habits women over 40 need to adopt.

1. Lift weights regularly

First up, Dr Chorny highlighted the importance of integrating lifting weights into your routine daily. She shed light on its capacity to strengthen bones and muscles, which often become weak after menopause.

Specifying the frequency of lifting, she explained, “You need to lift three times a week for at least 30 minutes because I need you to turn on human growth hormone because at 35, you have peak bone and muscle health, and you need to fight the loss of bone and muscle. Your body composition will thank you later.”

2. Prioritise daily mobility

It is very easy to get swept up in a sedentary lifestyle, from being at the office for long hours to binge-watching at home. But one needs to keep moving; otherwise, they are at risk of developing arthritis early, as the physical therapist pointed out. As one ages, the joints, in particular, take a hit, which is why it is important to start caring for joint health early on.

“Because you are gonna get stiffer as you age, you need to start doing mobility daily for at least 10 minutes, if you can't do 10 minutes daily, can you do 60 minutes on Sunday?” Dr Chrony suggested.

Moreover, the physical therapist highlighted a common blind spot: when one is moving about, the joints need to move through the range so that you don't become arthritic and painful earlier than one needs to.

3. Walk every day

Walking is the bare minimum for fitness, as per Dr Chorny. “I need you to walk at least 7000 steps because that is the bare minimum to reduce all causes of mortality,” she emphasised on how it lowers risks of several chronic, lifestyle diseases.

Further, she explained that walking at least 7,000 steps daily is the minimum need to support overall health and beyond that threshold, the benefits increase. "

While the above walking goal is one of the universal standards, applicable for everybody, women who are near menopause need to follow a different approach. Dr Chorny said, “If you are a postmenopausal woman and perimenopausal and trying to lose weight and body recomposition and lose visceral fat, I am talking 10-12,000 steps a day because that is my goal for me, changing my visceral fat.”

4. Have proper nutrition

Since menopause is a big change, maintaining nutrition is just as important. It fuels the body's energy. She suggested eating proteins, fibre and taking supplements if there's any deficiency, along with adequate water intake.

5. Rest for recovery

Often, sleep's importance is downplayed, which is why, in wellness circles, time and again, quality rest is recommended. In a world obsessed with hustle, he physical therapist pointed out, it is crucial to value rest as the constant hustle may take a serious toll on health.

Describing the ill effects, she said, “Living in fight or flight, all that stress is causing bad things to your body and is ageing you; you deserve to live a life that is enjoyable.”

Proper rest, especially when exhausted, is even more important than working out, as Dr Chorny noted, “If you have to choose between taking a nap and working out because you are tired, take a nap.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.