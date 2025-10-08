PCOS home workouts: Physician shares 5 exercises to manage symptoms and balance hormones

PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome is one of the most commonly affected hormonal disorders seen in young women of reproductive age. The concerns extend to several problem areas, such as weight gain to metabolic issues. Since it is a lifelong condition, PCOS can be successfully managed with the help of a healthy lifestyle. Exercise is one of the key drivers of this effective PCOS management. Squat is one of the exercises that can be done at home. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Leelamohan PVR, consultant physician at Padithem Health Care, Bangalore and consults at Practo, shared with HT Lifestyle that regular exercise helps to effectively manage PCOS. Explaining the value of exercise, she said, “Regular exercise plays a vital role in its management by improving insulin sensitivity, aiding weight control, balancing hormones, and reducing stress, all of which directly ease PCOS symptoms like irregular cycles, acne, and fatigue.” Since PCOS increases the risk of diabetes, Dr Leelamohan revealed that even simple, consistent activity can lower the chances.

She recommended home workouts as a way to stay active. They are convenient, easy to follow, require minimal equipment, and can be modified according to individual energy levels. According to the doctor, a combination of cardio, strength training, and flexibility routines works best.

She added, “Cardio burns excess calories, strength training builds lean muscle to enhance metabolism, and stretching improves circulation and reduces stress.”

Dr Leelamohan recommended these workouts and explained why they work:

1. Jumping Jacks (cardio boost):

A simple warm-up exercise that raises heart rate, improves blood circulation.

It also helps burn calories effectively.

2. Bodyweight squats (lower body strength):

Strengthens thighs and glutes, improves insulin sensitivity.

This builds muscle for better fat metabolism.

3. Modified push-ups (upper body/core strength)

Targets chest, shoulders, and arms while engaging the core.

It enhances muscle tone and burns calories.

4. Glute bridges (pelvic stability):

Strengthens lower back and glute muscles.

It also improves posture and supports pelvic floor health, which is beneficial in PCOS.

5. Surya Namaskar

A dynamic sequence that combines stretching, strength, and breathing, reducing stress and improving hormonal balance.

The doctor recommended that consistency is more important than intensity and that even 20–30 minutes of daily activity can make a significant difference.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

