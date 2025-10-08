Weight loss coach shares 8 easy hacks to hit 10K steps daily with a desk job

Meeting 10k steps is a daily fitness goal many recommend. But in practice, it can become challenging, especially if you have a desk job that keeps you seated for long hours. And by the end of the day, you may not have enough time to squeeze in a proper walk. This overtime keeps you from meeting your fitness targets, derailing weight loss plans. You can easily clock in 10K even if you have a desk job with some simple habits. (Picture credits: Shutterstock)

Melissa, weight loss coach, shared in a September 22 Instagram post how she burns calories, clocking in 10K steps daily while managing a busy desk job. According to her, walking is one of the best ways to support weight loss goals and improve overall health.

Here are the 8 hacks Melissa suggested:

1. Adding walks on the calendar

Just like you add meetings and daily tasks to your calendar, adding walking sessions increases the likelihood that you will actually do them. Melissa revealed that she schedules her walks in advance, which helps her plan her daily movements effectively.

2. Daily non-negotiable stepcount

How do you ensure you hit 10k at least? By making it a bare minimum. The weight loss coach revealed that she set 10K steps as the minimum step count every day. She added, “I set a daily non-negotiable minimum step count. I never fall below it (unless I’m sick!) I aim for a minimum of 10K steps each day. If I haven’t hit it by the end of the day, I don’t sit down until I do.”

3. Walk after meals

Another quick way to get closer to your step count is by taking short walks after meals. Melissa suggested a 10-minute walk, as it also helps with digestion.

4. Walk whenever possible in the evening

Evening is the key time to make up for missed steps in the day. The weight loss coach shared one of her rules, “If I haven’t met my goal by the evening, I go on an after-dinner walk instead of sitting down on the couch for the night. I’ll even walk the house to get them in. It’s my own rule, ‘no sitting, until I’m at my goal!’”

5. Walk when on phone

If you are on a work call, walk instead while you talking. (PC: Freepik)

Phone time can easily be turned into an opportunity to get moving. She suggested, “I move while talking, texting, scrolling or sending emails. If I’m on my phone, I’m moving. You won’t believe how many extra steps this will get you.” These small moments, instead of sitting, get moving.

6. Use a walking pad

Another reason you may not be reaching your daily step count is the weather; rainy or foggy days can keep you indoors. For this, Melissa recommended using a walking pad, which lets you keep moving even when going outside isn’t an option.

7. Walking while waiting

Even short bursts of movement as you are waiting make a big difference and contribute to your daily step count. Melissa added, “I step in place at random times throughout the day…while my coffee brews, while I wait for the water boil, while I wait for a late client to come on a Zoom call. If I’m waiting, I’m stepping!”

8. Walk to the furthest bathroom

Lastly, make sure you intentionally take the longer routes, as Melissa pointed out, whether it's walking to the farthest bathroom in the office or parking farther from the store. All these help to add more steps to the day.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.