How many steps a day should you really walk? Doctor reveals ideal count for longer, healthier, happier life

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 02, 2025 05:22 PM IST

Wondering how many steps a day you should take for better health? Dr. Joseph Mercola reveals the ideal step count for mental health, heart health and longevity.

Walking is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to stay active and improve overall health. But have you ever wondered how many steps a day you really need for better fitness, weight management, and heart health? While the 10,000-step rule is widely popular, is it truly the magic number, or is there a more realistic goal for different lifestyles and age groups?

Doctor breaks down the ideal daily step count for better health, wellbeing and longevity. (Unsplash)
Doctor breaks down the ideal daily step count for better health, wellbeing and longevity. (Unsplash)

Dr. Joseph Mercola, the osteopathic physician, often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his April 2 post, he reveals how many steps a day you should take for better health. (Also read: Fitness coach says ‘stop sleeping on 10,000 steps’ as she loses 9 kg in 3 months: ‘Feel confident, clothes fit better’ )

To improve mental health

  • 5,000 steps daily: Reduce depressive symptoms
  • 7,000 steps daily: Significantly lower the risk of developing depression over time.

To support heart health

  • 2,800 steps daily: Reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 11%
  • 7,200 steps daily: Reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 51%

To promote longevity

  • 2,600 Steps a Day: Reduce the risk of all-cause mortality by 8%
  • 8,800 Steps a Day: Reduce the risk of all-cause mortality by 60%

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Shazia Shadab, Lead Physiotherapist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, shared simple and effective ways to increase your daily step count.

1. Set realistic goals: Start small and gradually increase your steps to build consistency without burnout.

2. Take short walk breaks: Avoid long sedentary periods by walking around your home or office.

3. Use a tracker: A pedometer or fitness tracker keeps you motivated by tracking progress.

4. Take the stairs: Skip the elevator and climb the stairs to boost your step count.

5. Walk during calls: Move around while talking on the phone to stay active.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

News / Lifestyle / Health / How many steps a day should you really walk? Doctor reveals ideal count for longer, healthier, happier life
