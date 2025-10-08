Man loses 20 kg, 6.5 inches off his waist in 90 days without cardio: ‘No snacking, eating 3 hours before bed’

Weight loss isn't just about doing extensive cardio or eating in a calorie deficit; it is also about taking the right steps towards changing your mindset and creating a sustainable fat loss plan. This is what Dan Go, a fitness coach, did with his client Bill, who managed to drop approximately 20 kg in 90 days. According to the fitness coach, the weight loss was just a side effect. The real change happened in his head.

In an Instagram post shared on October 7, Dan shared a before-and-after picture of Bill as proof of his 90-day transformation. The fitness coach claimed that Bill went from 105 kg to 85 kg and lost 6.5 inches off his waist without doing any cardio.

20 kg weight loss with no cardio

Sharing Bill's transformation post, Dan wrote in the caption, “Bill dropped 43 pounds in 90 days. No cardio. 231 to 188. Lost 6.5 inches off his waist. But the real transformation? His energy exploded. Confidence through the roof. More engaged at work. Better with his family. The weight loss was just the side effect. The real change happened in his head. When you fix your body, your mind follows.”

Here are the 5 steps they followed. See the full post here.

Step 1: Set the lean body GPS system

According to the fitness coach, they tracked his weight daily, his waistline weekly, took progress photos monthly, and performed a DEXA scan before and after to measure his body fat. “To make progress, you need to track progress,” he stated.

Step 2: Fixed his diet

They also set up a meal schedule based on Bill's sleep and wake cycles. “We ate a nutrient-dense caloric deficit. We upped his protein to 0.8 grams per pound of body weight with 30+ grams in the morning. We eliminated snacking and stopped eating 3 hours before bed,” the fitness coach revealed.

Step 3: Focused on building muscle

Due to time constraints, the fitness coach revealed that Bill aimed for a minimum effective dose of two 30-minute workouts every week. “We would walk first thing in the morning and at night, aiming for 8k steps daily. Both of these helped immensely with his stress levels,” he added.

Step 4: Add flexibility

The fitness coach pointed out that aiming for perfection is a recipe for failure. Therefore, he ensured that there was some flexibility in Bill's diet. “He went to parties. He travelled. He had the odd cocktail and didn't feel guilty about it because it was all part of the plan,” Dan stated.

Step 5: Shift identity

Lastly, Bill worked on the vision of the person he was becoming while getting clear about the obstacles getting there. “We helped him deal with his mental game, which contributed to his identity change. All this contributed to an upgraded self-image. He transformed his body, which ended up transforming his life,” the fitness coach confessed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.