Woman who lost 7 kgs, reduced waist size by 3 inches in 21 days shares secrets behind her weight loss transformation

Struggling with stubborn weight, bloating, and inflammation can feel overwhelming, and finding a method that actually works often seems impossible. One woman named Anjali Sachan lost 7kg, shrank her waist by 3 inches, and tackled inflammation in 21 days. Woman loses 7kg in 21 days by tackling inflammation and cortisol levels. (Instagram/@_anjali_sachan_)

In her September 16 Instagram post, she shares how she transformed her routine, the simple changes she made to her diet and lifestyle, and the strategies that helped her achieve these results so quickly. (Also read: Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 3 biggest weight loss secrets behind her transformation: ‘Nothing to do with food’ )

How woman lost 7 kgs in 21 days

"Here's how I dropped 7 kgs in 21 days by fixing what most people ignore: Inflammation + cortisol levels," says Anjali.

Anjali's daily routine included:

A balanced diet: She focused on eating nutrient-rich, whole foods that fuelled her body and kept inflammation at bay.

She focused on eating nutrient-rich, whole foods that fuelled her body and kept inflammation at bay. Walking 10,000 steps daily: Non-negotiable! She even added a weighted waist to her walks for more effective results.

OMAD (One Meal a Day) twice a week: This intermittent fasting approach helped her trigger deep fat burning.

This intermittent fasting approach helped her trigger deep fat burning. Lean protein and healing foods: Her meals were rich in protein and anti-inflammatory ingredients to support recovery and overall health.

Her meals were rich in protein and anti-inflammatory ingredients to support recovery and overall health. MCT oil in the mornings: She kickstarted her day with MCT oil to fuel fat-burning and maintain clean energy throughout the day.

What results did she achieve

According to Anjali, these were the results of her diet:

No more belly bloating – her digestive system felt lighter and more comfortable.

No more cravings – she was able to stick to her meals without constantly snacking.

Glowing skin, a flatter belly, and insane energy – her overall health and vitality improved dramatically.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.