Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 3 biggest weight loss secrets behind her transformation: ‘Nothing to do with food’

Many people struggle to find a weight loss plan that works, but inspiration often comes from real journeys. One woman named Kate Daniel, who lost over 70+ kgs, shares in her September 22 Instagram post the 3 biggest changes that made her journey successful. Kate Daniel lost over 70 kg by focusing on mindset rather than just food. (Instagram/@bariatric_chic)

“I thought the secret to weight loss success was food. Protein targets. Perfect meals. Eating less. But none of that kept me going long term. The shift that actually helped me lose over 70 kg / 154 lbs (almost half my body weight) with the tool of WLS and keep it off?” says Kate. (Also read: Woman who lost 72 kg with eating disorder and ADHD opens up about her weight loss secrets: ‘I stopped labelling food…’ )

She adds, “Mindset. Because you can eat perfectly and still spiral, you can track every macro and still feel like a failure. You can hit your goal weight and still not trust yourself. The real work wasn’t in the kitchen – it was in my head.”

Kate shares the Mindset shifts that mattered the most:

1. Slips became data, not failure

Instead of falling into guilt or shame, Kate asked herself, “What led me here?” when she grazed or slipped into old habits. She explains, “That reflection was worth more than a perfect day on paper, because it gave me data for next time. And there will always be a next time.”

2. Micro wins stack up

Rather than obsessing over the scale, Kate focused on small, achievable victories, finishing her water bottle, moving with ease, or managing food choices better. “Those tiny wins built unstoppable momentum and proof that micro habits lead to big results,” she says.

3. Rewriting her identity

Kate shifted her language and mindset: “I stopped saying, ‘I’m trying to lose weight.’ I started saying, ‘I’m someone who maintains her results.’ My brain followed the story I told it and moved accordingly, with ease, not pressure, with evidence, not old beliefs.”

“Food matters. But mindset is what keeps the weight off,” Kate concludes, highlighting that lasting transformation begins in the mind.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.