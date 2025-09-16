Woman who lost 72 kg with eating disorder and ADHD opens up about her weight loss secrets: ‘I stopped labelling food…’

Weight loss journeys are rarely just about shedding kilos, they’re often about facing inner battles, breaking old patterns, and rebuilding one’s relationship with the body. For some, this path comes with added hurdles like mental health struggles and eating disorders, making the road even more challenging. From binge eating to balance: Emma shares her 72 kg weight loss transformation. (Instagram/@emmaa.getsfit)

Fitness and nutrition coach Emma Hooker, who battled ADHD and an eating disorder, managed to lose 72 kg. In one of her Instagram posts, she opened up about her weight loss transformation and how she made it possible. (Also read: Woman who lost 50 kgs shares 10 weight loss secrets from her fitness journey: ‘Strong urges to eat may appear but…’ )

How did Emma lose 72 kg

Emma shared how ADHD made her weight loss journey uniquely difficult. “I used to think I just had no willpower, that I was lazy or simply didn’t want it badly enough. But ADHD made things harder in ways I didn’t even realise for a long time,” she wrote.

Her eating patterns were often extreme. She would fixate on a single food, eating it daily for weeks until she grew tired of it, only to fall into irregular habits and unsatisfying choices. To break the cycle, she began planning two to three rotating meal options, allowing variety without overwhelming her mind.

Emma also admitted she frequently went long stretches without eating, which led to overeating later in the day. To counter this, she set timers and tuned in to her hunger cues, gradually building a more balanced rhythm. Boredom, too, was a trigger, often pushing her toward mindless snacking. “Now I ask myself what I actually need in that moment, sometimes it’s a walk, music, rest, or even just a cold drink, not food,” she shared.

How she rebuilt her relationship with food

Another shift came when she stopped labelling food as “good” or “bad.” Instead, Emma focused on balanced meals that included things she enjoyed, which helped her avoid the guilt cycle of binging at night. Pre-planning, like checking menus in advance and keeping go-to meals on rotation, also eased the stress and anxiety she once felt around food decisions.

For Emma, the transformation went beyond physical weight loss. “Even now, after losing 160 pounds, I still struggle with a lot of this. The difference is that I’ve learned how to manage it. I’ve learned to pause, show myself compassion, and stop expecting perfection. And on the days when my brain still wins, I don’t punish myself anymore, I just get back up and try again,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.