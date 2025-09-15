Woman who lost 50 kgs shares 10 weight loss secrets from her fitness journey: ‘Strong urges to eat may appear but…’

Weight loss journeys can be tough, but with the right habits and mindset, lasting results are possible. Dr. Shikha Singh, a clinical nutritionist who successfully shed 50 kgs, shared in her July 30 Instagram post 10 secrets that helped her stay consistent, stay motivated, and completely transform her health and fitness journey. (Also read: Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 5 daily habits that helped her lose weight and keep it off: ‘The real challenge was…’ ) Nutritionist shares 10 essential weight loss secrets from her journey.(Instagram/@dr_shikhasingh)

Let's take a look at her 10 recommendations:

Common challenges on weight loss journey

1. Weight may fluctuate even on a perfect diet: Sometimes, the next day your weight goes up despite following your diet 100%. Relax, it's normal. Keep following your plan.

2. Plateaus happen: Your weight may stall for a while. This doesn't mean stop your diet. Make small adjustments and stay consistent.

3. Motivation will vary: Not every day will be high-energy. Some days you may feel demotivated, but discipline keeps you on track.

4. Feeling a bit hungry at night is normal: It doesn't mean you're off track; your body is adjusting.

5. Others may not understand your journey: Some may say you're weak or not enjoying life. Don't listen, only you know your struggle.

6. Cravings will hit hard: Strong urges to eat may appear, but remember, these are cravings from your mind, not true hunger. You control your mind.

Tips to stay on track and succeed

7. Enjoy special occasions wisely: Family gatherings and celebrations will happen. Choose healthy options and enjoy in moderation; get back on track the next day.

8. Mood swings are normal: Weight loss can affect mood. Don't worry, it's part of the process, and progress is still happening, like clothes feeling looser.

9. Your pace is your own: Weight loss may seem slower than others, but small, consistent steps are better than giving up.

10. Consistency beats speed: Stay committed, and you'll reach your goal. She will motivate you along the way, just follow the plan and don't give up.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.