Drinking in moderation? Study warns even small amounts of alcohol may seriously harm brain health

Much like alcohol has the heavy drinker, tipping over into borderline addiction, this beverage also has its share of light drinkers. Some people enjoy it casually, once in a while, at parties or restaurants, drinking in small amounts. Previous studies also suggested the likelihood of light drinking benefiting brain health. Light drinking also causes cognitive decline!

But a recent study published in the BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine on September 23, 2025, debunked this idea that light consumption has any positive effect. In fact, it may actually act as a risk factor for neurodegenerative disease, dementia.

No safe limit for alcohol consumption?

Alcohol wrecks havoc on cognitive functions of brain. (Shutterstock)

Often, it is said that if something is consumed in moderation, the effects aren't disastrous, as long as one adheres to the safe limits. Likewise, the same was applied to alcohol, too. But the protective effects seen in the previous studies from light alcohol consumption were actually false, as people who later developed dementia actually drank less in the years leading up to the diagnosis, so this challenges the previously established findings.

The researchers conducted a large study, including data from over half a million people, along with genetic information from 2 million more. In other words, the study was very extensive. The findings revealed that any alcohol consumption actually increases dementia risk. In addition, genetically predisposed people have a 15 to 16 per cent higher chance of developing dementia. Genetic risk here means being genetically vulnerable to alcohol use disorder.

What does it mean?

The findings imply that even small amounts of alcohol in the long run damage your brain, setting you up for dementia later in life. The researchers urged that public health advice should not depict light drinking as safe or harmless, as it too carries significant risks. This is particularly true for middle-aged adults who have a high risk of cognitive decline; cutting down on alcohol may help reduce the risks of dementia later in life.

