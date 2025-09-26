Study reveals this common social drink raises depression risk in women and it is not alcohol

Mental health and physical health are interconnected in more ways than one. So what's on your diet affects how you feel, too. Often, alcohol is commonly associated with affecting your mood. Women's mental health takes the hit because of a common non-alcoholic drink. (PC: Pexels)

But did you know, a relatively common, non-alcoholic drink affects your mood too, increasing risks of depression, particularly in women. Drinks are usually at the centre of social gatherings, acting as a social lubricant, but not all beverages are harmless, even your regular non-alcoholic ones.

A recent German study published in the JAMA Network on September 24, 2025, showed that increased soft drink consumption is related to depression diagnosis. But do you know what's tying them together? Gut microbiome. In hindsight, it highlights the gut-brain axis, how closely both the digestive system and brain health affect each other. Let's take a closer look at how depression risks increase from your sweet drinks.

Women at risk?

Say goodbye to soda if you want to stay healthy, both mind and body. (Freepik)

Soda is that one drink that’s on the menu at every family/friends get-together and gathering. And not just your parties, but even with the fast food meal packs, sodas are served (a double whammy of soda and fast food). It's not a new warning against this popular non-alcoholic drink. It has been associated with many chronic ailments, ranking at the top of risk factors. But, it turns out soda attacks your entire wellbeing, not sparing your mental health either.

In fact, according to the study, which examined data from 932 adult participants with major depressive disorder (clinical term for depression, the mental disorder, not the temporary mood), women who consumed soda had a 17 percent higher chance of developing depression. The depressive symptoms were also more severe. Men, however, did not show such a strong association with depressive symptoms and soda consumption.

The researchers deduced from the findings, which appear to be gender-specific, that the differences may have happened because of hormonal differences or how men and women have different immune systems, and respond differently to these foods and drinks.

How does gut come into all of this?

The other vital piece to fully understand this situation: the gut microbiome. The gut microbiome is a living ecosystem of microbes in the gastrointestinal tract. It is a community of bacteria, fungi, and more, which helps to maintain good health.

But the link between soda consumption and higher depressive symptoms happens because of a type of gut bacteria called Eggerthella. Women who drank more soft drinks had higher levels of this bacterium.

So what are some takeaways? Sugary drinks are a big red flag, as they disturb the gut microbiome, which in turn affects mood and depression. Women, in particular, need to be wary of sugary drinks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.