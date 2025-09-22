Gastroenterologist lists 6 ways your gut can affect your mental health

Gut-brain connection is real, and gut health has a way of impacting our mood and emotions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subhasish Mazumder, senior director, gastroenterology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said, “Food is not just about nourishing the body but also about supporting mental wellbeing. The gut and brain are closely linked, often referred to as the gut–brain axis. An unhealthy gut can influence mood, memory, and even behaviour.” Also read | Do you skip breakfast often? Gastroenterologist shares 4 ways it can affect your digestion The gut and brain are closely linked.(Freepik)

Here’s how your gut can affect your mental health:

1. Frequent mood swings

If you feel anxious, irritable, or low for no apparent reason, your gut could be out of balance. About 90% of serotonin, the happy hormone, is produced in the gut. Poor gut health may disturb this balance, impacting mood stability.

2. Brain fog and poor concentration

Struggling to focus or experiencing memory lapses may be more than stress. If you have an inflamed gut or an unhealthy gut, there could be chemicals released from an unhealthy gut that block mental clarity, leading to mental fatigue.

3. Sleep disturbances

The gut produces neurotransmitters such as melatonin that are involved in sleep cycles. If you experience digestive upset, such as bloating or irregular bowel movements, it is possible that hormones that contribute to insomnia or restless nights are being disrupted.

4. Heightened anxiety and stress

A troubled gut often communicates distress to the brain through nerve pathways. This may intensify feelings of stress and anxiety. People with conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) frequently report higher levels of anxiety.

Unhealthy gut can cause stress.(Image by Pixabay)

5. Low energy and fatigue

If your gut isn't able to absorb nutrients properly, your brain may not be able to get the fuel necessary to keep you going. One or more of these symptoms may lead you to feel tired, unmotivated, or mentally fatigued. Also read | Hepatologist explains how gut influences memory, mood and mental wellbeing; unpacks why gut may be the ‘second brain’

6. Cravings and unhealthy eating patterns

Bacteria in the gut help dictate appetite and food choices. If there's a dysbiosis in gut bacteria, this can increase cravings for sugar and processed foods, which in turn harms gut health, which negatively affects mood.

Tips to boost gut health for better mental health:

Eat well, eat a variety of healthy foods. This includes choosing foods high in fibre, fruits, vegetables, and fermented foods.

Drink plenty of fluids every day, avoid packaged and processed food.

Use yoga, meditation, or deep breathing to reduce stress.

Prioritise sleep whenever possible.

Seek medical attention if you are having gastrointestinal or mood problems that persist. Also read | AIIMS trained gastroenterologist gives 8 breakfast options for healthy gut. Is any of it on your plate today?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.