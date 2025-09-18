AIIMS gastroenterologist shares ‘4 simple things to improve your gut health ASAP’: Eat Indian foods like idli, dahi

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities has shared ‘simple’ diet tips to improve gut health. By focusing on these, you can take steps to support your gut health and overall well-being. Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist ranks popular breakfasts for gut health on a scale of 1 to 10: Upma, overnight oats, granola Idli is a great example of a probiotic-rich food that can support gut health.(Shutterstock)

Dr Sethi titled his September 17 Instagram post, '4 simple things to improve your gut health ASAP (as soon as possible),' and wrote in his caption: “Your gut health impacts digestion, energy, and even your immune system. These 4 tips are science-backed, easy to follow, and make a BIG difference.”

According to Dr Sethi, prebiotics serve as food for beneficial gut bacteria, promoting a healthy gut microbiome, while probiotics introduce beneficial bacteria to the gut, enhancing digestion and immunity. He added that a high-fibre diet supports gut health, satiety, and overall well-being. Dr Sethi further shared that adequate hydration was crucial for fibre absorption and gut function.

1. Eat more prebiotic foods

In the video he posted, Dr Sethi said: “First, eat more prebiotic foods like garlic, onions, and asparagus. Prebiotics are the food for our gut bacteria.”

2. Include probiotic-rich foods

“Second, eat more probiotic-rich foods. For example, yoghurt, dahi, kaffir, kombucha, kimchi, and idli,” he added.

3. Consume high-fibre foods

Dr Sethi said, “Third, eat more high-fibre foods. For example, chia seeds, berries, and oatmeal. These are all high in fibre. People who eat more fibre, live longer and have less acid reflux and less constipation. Aim for 30 grams of fibre daily.”

4. Drink more water

He concluded: “And fourth, increase your water intake. Fibre and water go hand in hand. Fibre absorbs water. Aim for around 8 glasses of water daily.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.