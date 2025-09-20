Cardiologist warns 'even moderate alcohol can literally shrink your brain': Long-term use may lead to dementia

Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist shared in a September 10 Instagram post: “Protecting your heart means protecting your brain. Alcohol quietly sabotages both.” He wrote in his caption, “Moderation isn’t protection — alcohol can still shrink your brain.” Also read | Neuroscientist warns ‘avoid these 3 drinks because they are damaging your brain’ Dr Chopra has explained that even 'moderate' use of alcohol affects your brain. (Freepik)

Dr Chopra went on to explain how even 'moderate' use of alcohol can ‘literally shrink your brain’. According to him, chronic alcohol use reduces brain volume, affecting decision-making and memory. Dr Chopra shared that alcohol alters sleep cycles, and impairs memory, attention, and executive function, potentially contributing to dementia.

Moreover, alcohol increases anxiety, depression, and mood swings while reducing impulse control, he added. Dr Chopra further explained that alcohol triggers inflammation, damaging neurons and increasing the risk of neurodegenerative conditions.

He shared the five effects of alcohol on the brain:

Brain shrinkage

“Chronic alcohol use reduces overall brain volume. Frontal Lobe (decision-making) and hippocampus (memory) are most affected. Resulting in memory issues, poor focus and slower thinking,” Dr Chopra said.

Neuro-inflammation

He added, “Alcohol triggers inflammation, damaging neurons and neural pathways. It is also known to increase the risks of neurodegenerative conditions over time.”

Sleep disruption

According to Dr Chopra, “Alcohol alters sleep cycles, reducing REM ( rapid eye movement) and deep sleep. Poor sleep affects memory, mood, and the brain repair processes.”

Cognitive decline

He said, “Alcohol impairs working memory, attention span, and executive function. Long-term use may contribute to alcohol-related dementia.”

Emotional and behavioural changes

Dr Chopra said, “It increases anxiety, depression, and mood swings and reduces impulse control and heightens risk-taking behaviour.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.