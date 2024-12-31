Study claims wine can lower risk of heart diseases; debunks myth that alcohol is bad for health

It is a long-held belief that drinking alcohol of any kind is harmful for health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and many other health organisations, it is recommended to refrain from drinking alcohol at all to keep diseases at bay. However, according to a recent study led by Ramon Estruch, MD, PhD, from the University of Barcelona in Spain, moderate drinking of wine may actually be good for the heart. Also read | World Heart Day: Does consumption of a small amount of alcohol affect your blood pressure? The study states that moderate drinking of wine may actually be good for the heart. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on participants and the amount of tartaric acid in their urine was measured. Those with tartaric acid in their urine indicating 3 to 12 glasses of wine consumed per month demonstrated a protective effect on their heart. However, it was observed that for people who drank more than 35 glasses of wine in a month, the protective cardiovascular effect of wine appeared to disappear and cause harm instead.

Ramon Estruch, MD, PhD, from the University of Barcelona in Spain, mentioned in the study, "Tartaric acid emerges as a valuable short-term biomarker (several days to a week) for assessing wine consumption, provided that the intake of grapes and their derivatives is excluded. Indeed, prior studies from our laboratory have confirmed its usefulness as a reliable and objective biomarker of wine consumption."

Is the study trustworthy?

The study published in the European Heart Journal goes against the recommended drinking guidelines set by CDC and WHO, however the researchers are choosing to stand by the claims made by the study. The researchers claim that light to moderate drinking of wine can actually benefit the heart and protect against cardiovascular diseases including heart failure, stroke, heart attack, and cardiac death.

Despite the claims made by the study, alcohol consumption can be harmful if not watched. It is one of the leading causes of premature mortality and disability, leading to several chronic illnesses. Younger people are more prone to alcohol-related illnesses and death than the older population.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.