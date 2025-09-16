Surgeon warns ‘stop scrolling till 2 AM’; shares how poor sleep silently harms your body in ways you never imagined

Late-night scrolling has become a common habit in today's digital age, but staying up till 2 AM can do more than just leave you with dark circles. Dr. Dinesh Thakur, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon, Delhi, shares in his September 15 Instagram post how sleep deprivation affects overall health, highlighting why prioritising proper rest is essential for long-term wellbeing. (Also read: AIIMS orthopaedic surgeon lists 5 common bone and joint problems you shouldn’t ignore; shares simple management tips ) Dr. Dinesh highlights the detrimental effects of late-night habits, including weight gain, hormonal imbalance, and increased diabetes risk.(Pexels)

"All of you will NEVER sleep late again after knowing this…Sleeping late isn't just about dark circles, it silently damages your health in ways you never imagined," Dr. Dinesh wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at the ways late-night habits impact your body:

Effects of late-night scrolling on health

1. Weight gain: Staying up late disrupts hunger hormones, triggering junk food cravings and belly fat accumulation.

2. Hormonal imbalance: Poor sleep slows metabolism and raises stress hormones like cortisol.

3. Diabetes risk: Irregular sleep affects insulin sensitivity, increasing diabetes risk.

4. Heart health: Consistently late nights elevate blood pressure and strain the heart.

5. Mental health: Anxiety, irritability, and brain fog can result from late-night habits.

6. Chronic fatigue: No amount of coffee can compensate for a lack of deep, restorative sleep.

"Stop scrolling till 2 AM. Start sleeping on time, and you'll notice better weight control, energy, and overall health," concludes Dr. Dinesh.

What science says

According to a June 15, 2022, study published by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, getting less than 7–8 hours of sleep per night can significantly impact various aspects of health. The study highlights that sleep deprivation can weaken the immune system, increase the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, and stroke, and impair cognitive functions like attention and memory.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.