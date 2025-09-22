Neurosurgeon reveals poor sleep is ‘worse than alcohol’ for your brain, suggests 3 hacks for better sleep

Time and again, sleep is reiterated to be one of the cornerstones of good health. The medical community often shed light on its importance and how sleep deprivation triggers many health conditions. Uninterrupted sleep daily is a non-negotiable for maintaining good health. (Freepik)

Likewise, adding to the ongoing discourse, Dr Prashant Katakol, MBBS, MCh Neurosurgery, who has 30+ years of experience in neuroscience, shared in a September 22 Instagram post a shocking parallel between the dangers of poor sleep and alcohol's effect. So, skimping on sleep for extra hours of chatting or doomscrolling is going to harm your brain as much as alcohol does. He said, “You think alcohol is bad for your brain, your poor sleep is even worse.”

How does poor sleep hurt your brain?

Poor sleep's effect rivals alcohol. So, no wonder your sleepless night may make you groggy and foggy, almost like a hangover. The neurosurgeon explained the side effects of sleep deprivation, “Lack of focus, poor memory and mood swings for you.”

But here’s the catch- even if you think your high tolerance or a slight hangover-like effect won’t hurt, Dr Katakol warns that the impact of poor sleep on the brain is much longer-lasting

He said, "Alcohol will numb you temporarily, but poor sleep has a lasting negative effect on the brain and body.”

How to fix it?

How do you fix your sleep and safeguard your brain health? It turns out simple habits can help reverse the negative impact of poor sleep on the brain.

The neurosurgeon recommended these three hacks: “Sleep at the same bedtime every day, night after night, including the weekends. Catch at least 7 hours of uninterrupted sleep every day. Make sure that you are asleep between 9 PM and 4 PM.”

If you look at what Dr Katakol suggested, they are relatively simple as they all tackle one thing in common- time, from the duration of sleep to when you go to bed and wake up. One may assume they require a fancy sleep mask, pillows, dark drapes or specific music to stabilise their sleep cycle, but prioritising the time helps to get back on track more. The key takeaway from here? Sleep on time, wake up on time, and make bedtime consistent across all days of the week, including weekends when you party or stay out late.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.