Orthopaedic surgeon warns 'scrolling phone in bed might be ruining tomorrow's sleep today'; shares 1 hack for deep sleep

If you are also scrolling through your phone while in bed, stop right now! Several reports have shown how using a phone or other electronic devices right before you sleep can interfere with sleep by suppressing the production of melatonin. Moreover, an October 2024 study found that using electronic devices before bed negatively affected sleep duration the following night. Nighttime scrolling may seem relaxing, but the blue light on your phone confuses the brain. (Shutterstock)

Highlighting these harmful effects and what you can do to reduce them, in an Instagram post shared on August 19, Dr Manan Vora, orthopaedic surgeon and sports doctor, warned against using a phone at night as it might harm your sleeping pattern and deplete the next day's energy, too.

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 7 simple tips to avoid feeling bloated after meals: ‘Put your fork down between bites’

In a video titled, ‘Stop scrolling at night’, the orthopaedic surgeon warned, “If you’re watching this in bed right now…you’re literally stealing tomorrow’s energy from yourself.”

‘You are ruining tomorrow's sleep today…’

Highlighting that scrolling your phone in bed before sleep might be ruining tomorrow's sleep today, the surgeon said, “Nighttime scrolling may seem relaxing, but stop it. The blue light on your phone confuses the brain. The brain thinks it's still daytime. Because of this, melatonin, the hormone that helps you fall asleep quickly, stops getting produced.”

What happens when your body doesn't produce enough melatonin? According to the orthopaedic surgeon, this prevents you from going into deep sleep. “So, when you wake up, you feel stressed and exhausted,” he added.

"The fix is ​​simple: put your phone away just one hour before your regular bedtime," he suggested.

How does shutting your phone down help?

According to the orthopaedic surgeon, just one hour of no screens before you go to bed equals hours of better and deeper sleep.

“That late-night scroll isn’t harmless — your phone’s blue light tells your brain it’s still daytime, shuts down melatonin, and pushes your sleep cycle out of sync. The result? You fall asleep later, wake up groggy, and spend the whole day chasing energy you should’ve had. That one hour offline can buy you hours of deep, stress-free sleep,” he advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.