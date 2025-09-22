Yoga expert Akshar shares 7 yoga poses every runner should practice to boost stamina and energy

Running is one of the most effective ways to stay fit as it boosts heart health, builds stamina, burns calories, and keeps the mind sharp. But while running strengthens the body, it also requires a lot from a runner—strong legs, flexible hips, stable joints, steady breathing, and mental focus. To fulfill these demands, the body needs regular care and balance. This is where yoga becomes a runner's best help. By boosting flexibility, opening tight muscles, and improving posture, yoga helps runners move more efficiently and recover faster. It not only supports endurance and energy but also lowers the risk of injury. So, what are the best yoga poses for runners? Incorporating yoga into a running routine boosts energy and prevents injuries. (Adobe Stock)

Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots that practicing a few simple poses regularly can make running smoother, more enjoyable, and sustainable in the long run.

Yoga for runners

Here are the best 7 yoga poses for runners to improve stamina and energy naturally:

1. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

It stretches the chest and lungs for better breathing and strengthens the spine, helping improve posture during runs.

Steps:

Lie flat on your stomach with legs extended.

Place palms under your shoulders and press them into the mat.

Inhale and slowly lift your chest, keeping your elbows close to your body.

Hold for a few breaths, then release.

2. Utkatasana (Chair pose)

It builds strength in the thighs, calves, and core while improving balance and endurance needed for long runs.

Steps:

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.

Inhale, raise your arms overhead, palms facing each other.

Exhale, bend your knees as if sitting in an invisible chair.

Keep your back straight and thighs engaged.

3. Uttanasana (Standing forward bend)

It stretches the hamstrings and calves while calming the nervous system, reducing post-run fatigue.

Steps:

Stand with feet together and exhale, folding forward from the hips.

Let your hands touch the ground or hold your ankles.

Keep knees slightly bent if needed to avoid strain.

Practise these poses regualry to see quick results!(Adobe Stock)

4. Anjaneyasana (Low lunge)

It stretches tight hip flexors and strengthens the lower body, aiding better running strides and stamina.

Steps:

Step your right foot forward into a lunge, keeping the left knee on the floor.

Press your hips down while lifting your arms overhead.

Hold, then switch sides.

5. Malasana (Deep Squat)

It increases mobility in the hips and ankles while strengthening the legs, improving running form, and stability.

Steps:

Stand with feet wider than your hips and squat down fully.

Bring palms together at your chest and press elbows into your knees.

Keep your spine straight and chest lifted.

6. Eka Pada Rajakapotasana (Half pigeon pose)

It releases deep tension in the hips and glutes, reducing stiffness and improving flexibility for smoother runs.

Steps:

From the plank, bring your right knee forward, placing it behind your hands.

Extend the left leg back and fold your torso over the front leg.

Hold, then switch sides.

7. Supta Matsyendrasana (Reclining spinal twist)

It relieves lower back tension and aids recovery by improving circulation and calming the nervous system.

Steps: