Yoga experts claim that the ancient exercise practice can be effective in alleviating back pain through various mechanisms as it promotes flexibility and strength, targeting the muscles supporting the spine. Poses like Cat-Cow stretch and Child's pose can enhance spinal mobility. Yoga asanas for lower back pain: 8 exercises that bring relief (Photo by Amauri Mejía on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “Yoga encourages proper posture, reducing strain on the back. Breathing exercises in Yoga improve oxygenation to muscles, aiding in relaxation and tension release. The practice also fosters body awareness, helping individuals identify and correct habits contributing to back pain.”

He insisted, “Regular Yoga can enhance overall well-being, reducing stress that often exacerbates back discomfort. While individual experiences vary, incorporating Yoga into a routine may contribute to a healthier, pain-free back over time. Yoga offers a range of asanas specifically designed to alleviate lower back pain, promoting flexibility, strength and overall well-being.”

He suggested the following Yoga asanas to ease lower back pain -

Child's Pose (Balasana): Start on hands and knees, then sit back on your heels with arms stretched forward. This gentle stretch helps release tension in the lower back. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana): Begin on hands and knees, alternating between arching and rounding your back. This movement improves spine flexibility and relieves lower back discomfort. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): From hands and knees, lift hips toward the ceiling, forming an inverted V-shape. Strengthens the entire back and stretches the hamstrings, reducing lower back strain. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): Lie on your stomach, hands under shoulders, and lift your chest while keeping the pelvis on the floor. Strengthens the lower back muscles and promotes flexibility. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips toward the ceiling. Strengthens the lower back, glutes, and hamstrings, reducing lower back pain. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana): Sit with legs extended, hinge at the hips, and reach toward your toes. Promotes flexibility in the lower back and hamstrings. Knees-to-Chest Pose (Apanasana): Lie on your back, bring knees to chest, and hug them with your arms. Gently stretches the lower back, providing relief from discomfort. Standing Forward Bend (Padahasthasana): Stand with feet hip-width apart, hinge at the hips, and reach toward the floor. Stretches the entire back, hamstrings, and calves, reducing lower back pain.

Himalayan Siddha Akshar concluded, “Regular practice of these Yoga asanas can contribute to the improvement of lower back pain by enhancing flexibility, strengthening core muscles, and promoting overall spinal health. However, it's essential to approach these poses with mindfulness, avoiding overexertion and consulting with a healthcare professional if there are existing health concerns.”