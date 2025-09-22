AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 7 simple tips to avoid feeling bloated after meals: ‘Put your fork down between bites’

Do you always feel bloated, especially after a meal? There are many reasons that could lead to this feeling of uneasiness, but also a few easy hacks that can solve your problem. A gastroenterologist suggests 7 simple, science-backed ways to reduce bloating and feel lighter. (Shutterstock)

In an Instagram post shared on September 22, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, and a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, talked about 7 simple ways to beat bloating. Let's find out what they are:

7 tips to deal with bloating

Stressing that bloating doesn't have to be your ‘normal’, Dr Sethi wrote, “Feeling bloated after meals? I’m a board-certified gastroenterologist—and here are 7 simple, science-backed ways to reduce bloating and feel lighter. Start with one of these tips today.” Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, bloating is a condition where your belly feels full and tight, often due to gas.

Here are the 7 tips he suggested:

1. Eat slowly and chew well

The gastroenterologist warned against wolfing down your food. He stressed that it leads to trapped air. Therefore, chew thoroughly and put your fork down between bites.

2. Cut back on fizzy drinks

“Soda, sparkling water, and beer release CO2 in your gut. Stick with still water or herbal teas,” the gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS suggested.

3. Go easy on artificial sweeteners

“Sugar alcohols like Sorbitol, xylitol, and maltitol ferment in the colon,” Dr Sethi warned. Therefore, consuming them can lead to major gas and cramps. So, avoid artificial sweeteners.

4. Add fibre gradually

Fibre is great for your gut, but too much too quickly can lead to excess fermentation, the gastroenterologist pointed out. “Increase slowly and pair with 2-3 litres of water daily,” he suggested.

5. Try a post-meal walk

Walking after meals is the easiest hack to avoid bloating. Dr Sethi suggests, “Even 10 minutes after eating speeds up digestion and helps gas move through more smoothly.”

6. Watch portion sizes

“Large meals stretch your stomach and slow emptying. Try smaller, balanced meals spaced throughout the day,” the gastroenterologist pointed out.

7. Manage stress

Lastly, he warned that stress tightens your gut and worsens bloating. Therefore, one should try deep breathing, meditation, or short breaks during the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.