Sparkling water can help you lose weight? What you need to know

By switching to sparkling water, you can significantly reduce your calorie intake as it is a good alternative to sugary drinks like soda and juice, which are packed with empty calories. But did you know that sparkling water can be a helpful addition to your weight loss journey? Also read | Green coffee for weight loss: Benefits and how to make it at home Before you start replacing all your regular water with the sparkling variety, here's everything you need to know.

What a new study on sparkling water found

Researchers at Japan’s Tesseikai Neurosurgery Hospital have discovered that sparkling water's carbonation might have an exciting side effect. Their research shows that carbonated water could influence our metabolism in unexpected ways. Their study was published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health.

What is sparkling water?

Sparkling water is simply water that has been carbonated, either naturally or artificially. This process adds carbon dioxide gas to the water, creating the fizz or bubbles that we associate with sparkling water.

Activate enzymes involved in processing sugar

Earlier studies showed that sparkling water can help us feel fuller and reduce hunger pangs. But, this new research goes deeper, looking at how carbon dioxide (CO2) — the gas that creates those sparkling water bubbles — actually interacts with our blood cells. According to the study, when we sip sparkling water, the CO2 doesn’t just create that familiar fizzy sensation; it gets absorbed into our bloodstream through the stomach wall.

Researchers found that the red blood cells, which contain a special enzyme called carbonic anhydrase, transform the CO2 into bicarbonate, setting off a chain of events that might help our bodies process sugar more effectively. When CO2 from sparkling water enters these cells and becomes bicarbonate, it creates a slightly more alkaline environment, which appears to activate certain enzymes involved in processing sugar.

More about the study

The researchers drew parallels with something they regularly observe in kidney dialysis treatments. During dialysis, as blood passes through a special filtering machine, sugar levels drop from about 118 mg/dL to 99 mg/dL, even though the surrounding fluid has more sugar in it. This suggests that something about this process — which involves similar CO2 mechanisms to drinking sparkling water — helps the body use sugar more efficiently.

Overall, sparkling water can be a useful tool in your weight loss journey, but it's essential to maintain realistic expectations and combine it with a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.