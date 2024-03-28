7-Eleven unveils Big Bite Hot Dog sparkling water, netizens call it ‘April Fools' prank’

7-Eleven has announced a new sparkling water with an unusual flavour. The popular convenience store chain unveiled the new lineup of their trademark 7-Select sparkling waters. The company, headquartered in Texas, has teamed up with art-inspired beverage brand Miracle Seltzer for their newest launch. The carbonated beverages will be available in lemon lime, green apple, sweet orange, and hot dog flavours. 7-Eleven unveils Big Bite Hot Dog sparkling water(Instagram)

Is 7-Eleven's Big Bite Hot Dog sparkling water an April Fool's joke?

In a news release on March 27, 7-Eleven described its latest hot dog-flavoured sparkling water as “a twist on one of 7-Eleven’s most beloved snacks, the Big Bite Hot Dog.” The company explained that the unusual flavour “combines the delicious and mouthwatering experience of 7-Eleven’s iconic Big Bite Hot Dog into one refreshing beverage – ketchup and mustard included.”

7-Eleven's statement further went on to say, “Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles.” Given the odd product description and vague details on how to purchase the Big Bite Hot Dog sparkling water, netizens believe it to be an “April Fools' prank.”

“More details on the availability of this flavor will be revealed on April 1 – but in the meantime, the rest of the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup including Lemon Lime, Green Apple and Sweet Orange can be found at select 7-Eleven stores,” the company added.

Netizens dub 7-Eleven's new hot dog sparkling water a prank

As 7-Eleven has made the announcement towards the end of the month, fans are certain that the new hot dog flavour is an April's Fool prank. One Instagram user commented under the company's post, “Bro i checked the date thinking it was april fools.”

7-Eleven replies to claims about Big Bite Hot Dog sparkling water(Instagram)

Another comment read, “…but it’s not april fools day yet,” to which 7-Eleven replied with the side eye emoji. One more user commented, “BRO ITS NOT APRIL YET.” Yet another said, “You’re a week early.”