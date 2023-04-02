SNL's Colin Jost pranked on April Fools' Day by co-host Michael Che. Watch

For decades, Saturday Night Live has been a staple of American comedy, providing a much-needed escape from the daily grind. Millions of viewers tune in every weekend to watch their favourite comedians deliver hilarious sketches and satirical news updates. However, on April 1st, 2023, the show took an unexpected turn when one of its own fell victim to a prank that left everyone in stitches. SNL's April Fools' Day episode in 2023 saw one of its own, Colin Jost, being pranked, leaving viewers in fits of laughter.(Twitter/nbcsnl)

Colin Jost becomes victim of an epic April Fools' Day prank by co-host Michael Che on SNL

As the cameras rolled and the audience eagerly awaited the next joke, Colin Jost, co-host of the show's popular ‘Weekend Update’ segment, was in the middle of delivering a series of jokes about former President Donald Trump's recent indictment. To his surprise, the audience's response was lackluster, leaving Jost confused and uncertain about what was going on. It was then that his co-host, Michael Che, decided to play an April Fools' Day joke on him.

With a mischievous grin on his face, Che leaned in and told Jost that he had instructed the audience not to laugh at any of his jokes for April Fools. Jost's reaction was priceless, as he covered his face in embarrassment and disbelief. "I was truly like, 'Am I not miked?' And then I was like, 'Oh, I just suck,'" he later admitted.

Despite the embarrassment, Jost managed to gather himself and deliver his next joke about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which received thunderous applause from the audience. Che, quick to reassure his friend and co-host, quipped that Jost had nothing to worry about and that the audience would always love him. The prank was undoubtedly the highlight of the episode, and viewers couldn't get enough of the hilarious exchange between Jost and Che.

Scarlett Johansson reveals anxiety about watching SNL due to its live format

While Jost and Che's banter is all in good fun, Jost's wife, Scarlett Johansson, admitted in a November 2021 interview that she has a hard time watching the show without feeling anxious. "I just feel like at any moment something's going to fall apart," she said. "And that's the excitement of SNL and for all audiences, right? Because it's absolutely live. But when you're emotionally invested in it and not just entertained by it, it takes on a little bit of a different life."

Johansson's comments highlight the pressure that comes with performing on a live television show. SNL has been known to make or break careers, and it's no wonder that Jost and Che have such a close relationship after years of working together.

Jost and Che's chemistry and ability to deliver laughs unmatched on 'Weekend Update'

Despite the pressure, Jost and Che continue to deliver laughs every week on 'Weekend Update.' Their chemistry is undeniable, and their ability to riff off of each other is unmatched. It's no wonder that they've been co-hosting the segment since 2014.

Apart from the April Fools' Day joke, the recent episode showcased Lil Yachty's musical performances and marked the debut of host Quinta Brunson. Nevertheless, Che's prank stole the spotlight, leaving the audience in fits of laughter even after the credits rolled.

As for Jost, he may have been embarrassed at the moment, but he'll undoubtedly look back on this April Fools' Day prank with fondness in the years to come. After all, what's a little humiliation between friends?

