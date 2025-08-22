Feeling cranky and bloated? Nutrition coach reveals 4 hacks to manage PMS

Does the week before your period feel no less like a battleground? Random acne flare-ups, fluctuating energy levels and cranky mood can make everything around you feel super chaotic. PMS-ing is hard and all the mood swings, bloating, cramping, and existential crises clubbed together can get quite exhausting. But none of this is random, it is your hormones’ way of informing you that your body needs that extra care and support. Nutrition coach reveals 4 hacks to manage premenstrual symptoms.(Pexel)

Gut and hormone health expert and Institute for Integrative Nutrition-trained nutrition coach, Tanisha Bawa, reveals 4 hacks that can make life a little bit easier in those cursed few days leading up to your period. She said on an Instagram post from August 21 that hormonal fluctuations are natural during PMS and added, “When you learn how to work with them (instead of fighting them), everything changes - your energy, your mood, your skin, even how you show up in relationships.” Here are the hacks that she recommended to manage premenstrual symptoms:

Protein + fat in every meal

Sounds boring but incorporating proteins and fats in all your meals can be very effective in managing PMS. It stabilizes blood sugar levels leading to fewer crashes and meltdowns, while also keeping you full and preventing hunger driven rage.

Magnesium supplements

Bawa dubs magnesium as “your rage shield.” It not only eases cramps but also calms your nervous system down, stabilizing your mood and making it less likely for you to fly into a rage and get upset over trivial things.

3pm snack instead of coffee

Trying to fight that wave of drowsiness which hits you at work right after lunch by inhaling an enormous mug of coffee? That sounds quite tempting, but a caffeine overload clubbed with those messy luteal phase hormones can be a disastrous recipe for chaos. Instead, Bawa recommends having a snack and going for a walk so that you don’t start spiraling by 6pm.

Prioritize sleep

Sleep should be treated as a non-negotiable, especially because your body is hustling even harder than usual during the days leading up to your period. Getting a full night’s sleep will not only keep you bubbling with energy, but also make you less susceptible to mood swings and violent reactions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.