Vascular surgeon shares how 18-year-old student died after taking 'pills to stop her period because there was a puja'

In the August 14 episode of Rebooting The Brain Podcast, Dr Vivekanand, a vascular surgeon, spoke with Dr Sharan Srinivasan, a neurosurgeon, about the silent danger of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Dr Vivekanand recounted a medical case of an 18-year-old girl with severe leg pain and swelling who died as he highlighted the devastating consequences of delayed medical intervention in critical situations. Also read | Doctor warns sitting still for long hours on a flight can increase your risk of deep vein thrombosis: Here's what to do A surgeon recalls how a 18-year-old girl who died after taking period postponing pills for just 3 days. (Representative picture: Freepik)

How 'period postponing pills took 18-year-old's life'

He shared that the teenager was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a serious blood clot extending almost to her navel. Dr Vivekanand narrated how this condition was linked to her taking hormonal pills to delay her period for a religious ceremony. Despite the doctor's urgent recommendation for immediate admission and treatment, her father reportedly delayed it, stating her mother would see her the next morning. Dr Vivekanand recalled the girl was rushed to the emergency department later that night, 'not breathing'.

‘I get a call at around 2 am’

He said, “I have a sad story to tell about a young 18-year-old girl. She came to the clinic, no to hospital, with her friends, parents were not here (for) leg pain, leg swelling, not just the leg, including the thigh. She was in discomfort, she was in pain. When did this start? She says, 'I had to take some hormonal pills to stop my periods because there was a puja'. And this is one of the conditions which causes a deep pain thrombosis, is one of the risk factors, happens once in a while and we got a scan done the clot was almost till the near level of umbilicus that is the common iliac vein. And (she took the pill) just for 3 days. I insisted on speaking to one of them or any family member who a doctor so I ended up speaking to the father himself who I told him, 'You know it's very important for us to admit her and treat her'. So he said , 'Doctor, her mother is saying, no, I'll be coming tomorrow morning and then we will meet you'.”

Dr Vivekanand added, “Unfortunately, in the middle of the night, I get a call at around 2 am saying that, you know, a young girl has been rushed into the casualty emergency section and she is not breathing. I felt so miserable. I thought, you know, (I should have caught them on the collar and put them). I should have done that.”

‘It was too late’

Sharing details of the case, the caption of Rebooting The Brain's August 17 Instagram post read: “Dr Vivekanand shares a heartbreaking story with Dr Sharan Srinivasan — of an 18-year-old engineering student who came with leg and thigh pain, discomfort, and a history of hormonal pill use. She had just performed a puja three days after starting the tablets, but soon developed a serious condition. Despite doctors insisting on admission, the family hesitated, with the mother saying she would come the next morning. By 2 am, it was too late. A young life was lost — a painful reminder that every doctor’s push for admission comes from the desire to save lives, and that delays in critical moments can have irreversible consequences.”

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a serious medical condition where a blood clot forms in a deep vein, typically in the legs. If you suspect you or someone else may have DVT, seek medical attention immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve outcomes. Click here to know the symptoms and prevention tips.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.